Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Research Reveals Path To $749.08 Billion By 2030

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The Business Research Company's Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The diagnostic imaging services sector has seen significant expansion recently, driven by advancements in technology and growing healthcare needs. As the demand for accurate, non-invasive diagnostic methods rises, this market is set to continue its upward trajectory. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional leadership, and emerging trends shaping the future of diagnostic imaging services.

Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Size and Projected Growth Through 2026

The diagnostic imaging services market has experienced robust growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $566.86 billion in 2025 to $599.12 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This historical growth is largely driven by the expansion of hospital-based imaging services, a rise in chronic disease prevalence, the proliferation of diagnostic imaging centers, better access to imaging technologies, and growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic procedures.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum and reach $749.09 billion by 2030 with the same CAGR of 5.7%. This future expansion will be fueled by increased investments in AI-driven imaging analytics, higher demand for personalized diagnostic services, growth in ambulatory imaging facilities, greater adoption of sophisticated MRI and CT technologies, and a stronger focus on workflow automation. Key trends anticipated during the forecast include widespread use of AI-assisted image interpretation, the rise of advanced multimodal imaging techniques, growth of outpatient diagnostic centers, integration of cloud-based imaging solutions, and an emphasis on early disease detection.

Understanding Diagnostic Imaging Services and Their Role

Diagnostic imaging services play an essential role in healthcare by allowing detailed, non-invasive visualization of the body's internal structures and functions. These services help identify disease causes, assess injuries, and confirm medical diagnoses. By offering painless and accessible diagnostic methods, imaging services have become vital tools in modern medicine for accurate and timely patient care.

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Healthcare Spending as a Major Growth Catalyst in Diagnostic Imaging Services

One of the primary factors propelling the diagnostic imaging services market is the steady rise in healthcare expenditure. Healthcare spending represents the total financial resources allocated to medical goods and services within a specific timeframe, usually tracked at national or regional levels. A substantial and growing share of these costs is attributed to diagnostic imaging services, especially due to the introduction of advanced technologies like MRI, CT scans, and PET scans, which provide more precise diagnoses but involve higher expenses.

For instance, in June 2024, Health Affairs, a US academic journal, reported that national healthcare spending in the United States is projected to increase from $4,799.3 billion in 2023 to $5,048.8 billion in 2024, an increase of roughly $249.5 billion. This upward trend in healthcare budgets supports the expansion of the diagnostic imaging services market by enabling greater investment in cutting-edge imaging solutions.

North America’s Leadership and Asia-Pacific’s Rapid Growth in Diagnostic Imaging Services

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the diagnostic imaging services market, reflecting its advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of imaging technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, fueled by increasing healthcare investments, expanding medical facilities, and a rising patient population.

The comprehensive market report covers key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on diagnostic imaging services development and opportunities.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

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