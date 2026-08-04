Tracking Shareholder Proposals and Company Exclusions: Post-Season Observations

Key Takeaways

Amid a multi-year decline in shareholder proposal volumes, the SEC’s decision to step away from the no-action process appears to have buoyed the number of proposals going to a vote this year.

Issuers have been increasingly sophisticated in targeting proposal exclusions, with individual activist proponents much more likely to get pushback than institutional investors.

The mix of different topical categories covered by shareholder proposals targeted for exclusion largely mirrored that of proposals that went to a vote.

A major dropoff in compensation proposals, along with continued declines in E&S, contributed to increasing focus on governance topics.

So-called “anti-ESG” proponents were active across the board, submitting more environmental and social proposals while also contributing to a wave of requests for the separation of chair and CEO roles.

How has the SEC’s new approach to no-action requests[1] impacted the shareholder proposal landscape? It’s a question that Glass Lewis has monitored all year.

With the 2026 U.S. proxy season now complete, some notable trends have emerged. In the third instalment of our series on shareholder proposals and company exclusions, we share what we’ve observed at meetings held through June 30.

Proposal and Exclusion Request Volumes Key Takeaway #1: Amid a multi-year decline in shareholder proposal volumes, the SEC’s decision to step away from the no-action process buoyed the number of proposals going to a vote. One of the main trends that we observed mid-season[2] appears to have been borne out: in the absence of no-action relief from SEC staff, companies were far less likely to exclude shareholder proposals. Compared to 2025, barely half the number of exclusion notices were filed (Figure 1). When the SEC’s decision was announced in November 2025, there was speculation that far fewer shareholder proposals would go to vote in proxy season 2026, given that issuers appeared to have free rein to set their AGM agenda. Ultimately, issuers were reluctant to exclude proposals without SEC backing, largely offsetting the reported decline in the number of proposals being submitted. Even though the number of shareholder proposals filed is down by as much as 47%,[3] the number of shareholder proposals that went to a vote is only down by approximately 12.4% compared to 2025. That’s largely because over the same period, the number of exclusion requests filed by companies dropped by 48.5% (see also Figure 1 below).

Source: Glass Lewis Research with no-action requests compiled from SEC.[4] Note: Covers shareholder meetings held through June 30. Excludes withdrawn exclusion notices, and 2026 data excludes notices filed prior to November 17, 2025.

While the overall decline in shareholder proposal volumes continued for the second consecutive year, this likely reflects ongoing trends separate from the no-action regime. Such trends include: a prior change in SEC guidance that allowed for the exclusion of more environmental and social proposals, growing pushback on ESG, and the widespread success of prior shareholder proposals in establishing market norms and addressing investor concerns on many of the topics that have been the subject of recent activism.