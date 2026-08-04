Public Meeting Regarding Walleye Management Strategies within Lake Ontario Embayments (Sodus)

Public Meeting Regarding Walleye Management Strategies within Lake Ontario Embayments DEC is looking for walleye anglers to assist in data collection Join DEC for an interactive public meeting:



• Monday, August 3, 2026, 6:00 p.m.to 7:30 p.m.

Irondequoit Bay Fish and Game Club

658 Bay Front Lane South, Rochester, NY

• Tuesday, August 4, 2026, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sodus Community Library

17 Maple Avenue, Sodus, NY The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Region 8 Bureau of Fisheries announced two public meetings where staff will present and encourage open discussion about the current ongoing walleye research in Irondequoit and Sodus bays.



DEC is asking for support from walleye anglers to assist in the collection of data for the research. By participating in this research, anglers will help determine future walleye management strategies within these Lake Ontario embayments. View the related press release.

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