Omni Becomes Part of Wolfestone Group's Growing Global Language Services Network

Wolfestone Group and Omni

We're thrilled to welcome Omni into the Wolfestone Group family. Omni has an outstanding reputation and one of the strongest client retention records you'll find in the language services industry.” — Alex Parr, Managing Director

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omni Intercommunications , the Houston-based language services provider founded in 1978, is proud to announce its place within the Wolfestone Group, joining fellow language service providers (LSPs) including VoiceBox and Wolfestone as part of a growing international language solutions network.For nearly five decades, Omni has supported organizations across North America with translation, interpreting, localization, and production support. Founded in Houston in 1978, the company has built its reputation on personal service and long-term client relationships, with approximately 80% of clients having worked with Omni for more than ten years.The move strengthens Wolfestone Group's presence across the Americas and represents a strategic investment in one of the United States' most established language service providers. With deep experience supporting industries including oil and gas, manufacturing, engineering, and eLearning, Omni brings decades of specialist knowledge and a highly experienced team to the Group.Omni will continue operating from Houston, Texas, providing clients with the same relationship-led service model, dedicated project management, and in-house production capabilities that have defined the company over the years.Peter C. Allen, Production Manager at Omni, said:"This is an incredibly exciting moment for Omni. We've spent decades building a company that's known for quality, and joining the Wolfestone Group allows us to build on that legacy.We're bringing nearly 50 years of experience and deep expertise in sectors such as oil and gas, manufacturing, and training. Most importantly, we're still the same people our clients know and trust, now backed by a global organization with greater capabilities."Alex Parr, Managing Director of Wolfestone Group, commented:"We're thrilled to welcome Omni into the Wolfestone Group family. Omni has an outstanding reputation and one of the strongest client retention records you'll find in the language services industry.Their heritage and Houston presence make them a perfect fit for our vision. As we continue expanding our international footprint, Omni gives us a stronger platform across the Americas and adds decades of specialist knowledge that will benefit clients throughout the Group."About OmniFounded in 1978 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Omni focuses on providing turnkey language solutions to each client, including translation, interpreting, and in-house desktop publishing and production support. Trusted by clients across technical and regulated industries, Omni combines decades of experience with a hands-on service model built around long-term relationships.About Wolfestone GroupFounded in 2006, Wolfestone Group is an international language services group bringing together trusted language service providers across multiple markets, including brands such as Wolfestone, VoiceBox, and Omni.The Group's strategy is built on investing in long-term customer relationships and expanding global capabilities while maintaining a personalized service clients value.

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