Investigation Continues into Saturday's Collision Downtown That Killed 1 Pedestrian & Injured 3 Others

Fatal crash investigators have yet to determine why an 87-year-old driver ran the red light at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Broadway Saturday afternoon fatally injuring one pedestrian and sending three others to the hospital. All were in a crosswalk with the right-of-way when they were hit.

The driver, Thomas Cahill of Bowling Green, Kentucky, remains hospitalized and is in stable condition this afternoon. Officers have not yet been able to speak with him, but hope to do so soon. In the 2013 Ford Fusion with Cahill were his 90-year-old wife, in the front seat, and her caregiver in the back seat. The wife was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The caregiver was uninjured. She told officers that she was looking down at her phone when the collision occurred.

Killed was Timothy Wedlock, 58, of Australia. Two of the three surviving pedestrians remain hospitalized in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center: Matthew Gregg, 44, of Jacksonville, Florida, and Dianne Cooper, 58, of Parsons, Tennessee. The third, Kathleen Broderick, 21, of Knoxville, was discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

