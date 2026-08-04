NMRTC Bethesda Fosters Camaraderie, Warfighter Readiness at Captain's Cup

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer

BETHESDA, Md. — Sailors and civilian staff from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bethesda stepped away from their clinical spaces to compete in the annual Captain’s Cup and celebrate at the command picnic at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on July 31.

The daylong event brought together personnel from across the command's various clinics and directorates, promoting physical fitness, esprit de corps, and team building through high-energy athletic competitions.

“We are in it for the fight. We are a team,” said Capt. Darla Dietrich, commanding officer, NMRTC Bethesda “We're looking forward to pursuing excellence and finding out who is the best of the best in this sports competition, but know that Captain’s Cup it really is all about you building teamwork and camaraderie.”

Divided into teams representing their respective departments, participants competed in a variety of events, including soccer, volleyball, a tire flip, a highly competitive tug-of-war, and a medical-themed obstacle course featuring tourniquet application and a litter carry.

Each event challenged competitors to communicate effectively under pressure, mimicking the fast-paced, collaborative dynamics required in military medicine.

“Events like this just bring the command together,” said Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Kevin Armstrong, a participant and the team leader for Team four. “It brings people closer, you network, and it's just an all-around good experience for the command.”

Beyond the athletic field, the command picnic offered personnel a chance to relax and socialize with colleagues, family members, and leadership over food, music, and recreational games.

Dietrich emphasized that maintaining strong social connections and taking time to reset within the command is a key pillar of mental and emotional resilience for military healthcare providers.

“Morale events are more than just fun breaks away from a busy daily schedule. It’s a time to strengthen teambuilding across the command,” Dietrich said. “The mental break from daily duties helps to recharge energy levels and support enduring habits towards our individual and collective wellbeing. I want NMRTC Bethesda to know the members of this command are the most important part of our success.”

As the physical challenges concluded, Team Four emerged victorious, claiming the coveted Captain's Cup trophy during an afternoon award ceremony.

“What winning meant to Team Four, it just showed that everything that we worked hard for paid off," said Armstrong. "Especially in the last event... the corpsmen did good in the tourniquet and the litter carry. It paid off, us doing our jobs very well and working hard to do what we do best.”

The event concluded with leadership thanking the volunteers and staff who made the day possible while reinforcing the command's unified dedication to its mission of medical readiness.

“The primary goal of Captain’s Cup is to strengthen teams and operational readiness while fostering a positive organizational culture,” said Dietrich. “Events such as Captain's Cup show the command’s commitment to our team’s mind, body, and spirit, preparing them to perform to a high standard and effectively manage the challenges of our military mission both current and future.”

NMRTC Bethesda’s mission is to maximize warfighter performance through optimized medical readiness tailored to operational requirements; enhance the readiness of the medical force to sustain expeditionary medical capability; and train and develop the Navy Medicine Force.