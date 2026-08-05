Pipeline Killer: Orange Marketing and ZeroBounce Reveal Why B2B Emails Are Missing the Inbox (and How to Fix It)

Inbox Denied: What's Really Blocking Your B2B Email and How to Fix It | ZeroBounce & Orange Marketing

As AI disrupts organic search, owned channels are critical. Learn how to stop hidden deliverability issues from draining ROI in this live Q&A.

Most B2B teams treat email like it runs itself until pipeline stalls, and nobody connects it back to a reputation problem that's been building for months.” — Rebecca Gonzalez, CEO, Orange Marketing

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As AI-driven search overhauls how B2B buyers research brands, companies are leaning heavier than ever on the one channel they can control: email. But an overlooked problem is destroying their ROI before campaigns even launch.On Thursday, August 27, Orange Marketing and ZeroBounce will host a live Q&A, “ Inbox Denied: What’s Really Blocking Your B2B Email and How to Fix It ,” exposing how hidden deliverability failures chip away at B2B growth and how to reverse the damage.The stakes are high, but so is the potential for recovery. Recently, leveraging ZeroBounce’s validation platform alongside a strategic sender warmup, Orange Marketing helped a client revive a dormant database of 40,000 contacts , generating a massive 23% open rate and a 39% click-to-open rate on their very first campaign back.During the live session, Orange Marketing CEO Rebecca Gonzalez and ZeroBounce Director of Email Deliverability Luke Glasner will tackle the three most urgent questions facing B2B marketers today:The Diagnosis: How to spot the invisible signs of a damaged sender reputation before it tanks your lead flow.The Cure: Why sender warmup isn’t just for platform migrations, but the ultimate tool to rebuild trust with mailbox providers.The Prevention: Finding the sending frequency "sweet spot" (and why sending too infrequently is a recipe for failure).“Deliverability problems don't send you a warning notification; they act like a slow leak in your lead generation,” said Gonzalez. “By the time most B2B marketers realize their declining engagement isn't a content or targeting issue, the damage to their sender reputation is already done.”Glasner, who brings 20 years of deliverability experience to the conversation, noted that companies often wait until it’s too late to take action. “Most teams fundamentally misunderstand warmup, treating it as a one-time chore. In reality, it’s your most powerful lever for repairing a damaged reputation and keeping your emails out of the spam folder.”This webinar follows an earlier 2026 session from Orange Marketing and ZeroBounce on protecting email performance in a high-risk inbox environment , extending the companies’ ongoing focus on delivering practical, practitioner-led guidance for B2B marketers.Event Details:TITLE: Inbox Denied: What's Really Blocking Your B2B Email and How to Fix ItFORMAT: Live Q&ADATE: Thursday, August 27TIME: 10:00 AM PT | 1:00 PM ETPRESENTERS: Rebecca Gonzalez, CEO, Orange Marketing; Luke Glasner, Director of Email Deliverability, ZeroBounceRegistration is now open. To reserve a seat, visit: https://hubs.la/Q04rtMRJ0 About Orange MarketingBacked by 157+ five-star reviews, Orange Marketing is a HubSpot Diamond Partner helping B2B companies and nonprofits drive growth through GTM execution, CRM automation, and RevOps. As AI Overviews and tools like ChatGPT fundamentally reshape how buyers research vendors, the agency has established itself as a leading voice in AI visibility, publishing playbooks and hosting webinars to help brands navigate the new era of search.For more information, visit https://www.orangemarketing.com About ZeroBounceZeroBounce is an award-winning email validation, deliverability, and email-finding company helping businesses improve their email performance. With a focus on accuracy, security, and customer support, ZeroBounce is the go-to choice for more than 650,000 customers worldwide.For more information, visit https://www.zerobounce.net

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