University of Chicago Medical Center recognized nationally for advancing community health and specialty care

The University of Chicago Medical Center was once again recognized as one of the nation's Best Hospitals by U.S. News & World Report and was the only academic medical center in Illinois to earn the publication's Best Regional Hospital for Community Access designation.

The Community Access designation recognizes hospitals that provide high-quality care to patient populations that reflect the racial, ethnic and socioeconomic diversity of the surrounding communities. It’s the third consecutive year that the University of Chicago Medical Center has earned the distinction, which was awarded to fewer than 2% of hospitals evaluated nationwide. The designation reflects the health system's commitment to delivering highly specialized academic care while improving access for communities that have historically faced barriers to care.

The University of Chicago Medical Center, which anchors the UChicago Medicine health system on the city’s South Side, also earned national rankings in eight adult specialties and High Performing ratings in 18 procedures and conditions. Three specialties improved their national rankings this year. Obstetrics & Gynecology recorded the largest gain, rising 14 places to No. 17 nationally, while Pulmonology & Lung Surgery and Urology also advanced.

“Our mission has always been to improve the health of the communities we serve through exceptional patient care, groundbreaking research and education,” said Tom Jackiewicz, President of the University of Chicago Health System. “This honor underscores our longstanding commitment to ensuring our neighbors have access to world-class academic medicine close to home. The opening of the AbbVie Foundation Cancer Pavilion next spring is the next step in that journey, expanding advanced cancer care and clinical trials while redefining the patient experience through a hospitality-inspired model of care.”

For generations, UChicago Medicine has partnered with communities across Chicago's South Side to improve health through exceptional patient care, research, education and community investment. Through its Urban Health Initiative and other outreach efforts, the health system works with residents and local organizations to expand access to specialty care and clinical trials, strengthen neighborhood partnerships and address barriers to health.

Those efforts are guided by Community Advisory Councils and informed by the health system’s regular Community Health Needs Assessment. Current priorities include access to care, chronic disease, behavioral health, violence prevention, food insecurity and workforce development. In fiscal 2025, the Medical Center provided $971.4 million in community benefits, which includes uncompensated care, research, education and community-based programs.

The University of Chicago Medical Center’s nationally ranked specialties included Cancer (#15), Obstetrics & Gynecology (#17), Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (#23), Urology (#27), Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery (#37), Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#37) and Diabetes & Endocrinology (#38), reflecting strong performance across a broad range of clinical services. Orthopaedics earned a new silver national specialty badge for high performance. The specialties of Geriatrics and Neurology and Neurosurgery were designated as high performing.

“Our teams are doing exceptional work every day across our system,” said Krista Curell, JD, RN, President of the University of Chicago Medical Center and Chief Operating Officer of the UChicago Medicine health system. “While national recognition is meaningful, our greatest measure of success is the trust our patients place in us and our commitment to continuously improving the quality, safety and patient experience of the care we provide.”

UChicago Medicine continues to invest in the future of academic medicine and the communities it serves. In April 2027, the health system will open the AbbVie Foundation Cancer Pavilion. The new facility will bring together advanced cancer care, clinical trials, comprehensive supportive services and a hospitality-inspired care model within Chicago's first freestanding cancer pavilion.

To determine the 2026-27 Best Hospitals rankings, U.S. News evaluated nearly 4,500 hospitals across 14 adult specialties and 23 procedures and conditions using objective measures such as patient outcomes, risk-adjusted mortality, preventable complications and patient experience. The rankings draw on analyses of more than 800 million patient records and are intended to help patients and families make informed healthcare decisions.

“The strength of UChicago Medicine has always been the integration of world-class clinical care with leading research and medical education,” said Mark Anderson, MD, PhD, Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs at the University of Chicago. “That integration allows us to improve the health of communities today while advancing discoveries, educating the next generation of healthcare professionals and shaping the future of medicine. The rankings reflect our commitment to advancing our mission.”