PropertyRoom.com to Collaborate with 30 New Clients Across the United States

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PropertyRoom.com , the nation’s leading online police auction platform and a trusted partner in property and evidence disposition for more than 20 years, is proud to work with 30 new law enforcement, government agencies, and university clients. The new partnerships secured show the continued demand for secure, transparent, and efficient online auction processes for agencies nationwide.The new clients span the continental United States from Maine to California.Alabama: Opelika Police DepartmentArkansas: University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Police Department, City of Van Buren Police DepartmentCalifornia: Alturas Police Department, Atwater Police Department, Daly City Police Department, Livermore Amador Velley Transit Authority (LAVTA), Napa County Sheriff's Office, City of Soledad Police Department, Vanguard UniversityFlorida: City of St. Cloud Police DepartmentGeorgia: Acworth Police DepartmentIllinois: Lake in the Hills Police DepartmentMassachusetts: Town of Rowley Police DepartmentMaryland: Queen Anne's County Sheriff’s OfficeMaine: Kennebunk Police DepartmentMichigan: Cadillac Police DepartmentMontana: Custer County Sheriff's OfficeNorth Carolina: Apex Police DepartmentNebraska: Norfolk Police DepartmentNew Hampshire: Center Harbor Police DepartmentNew Mexico: Los Alamos/Los Alamos County Police DepartmentNew York: City of Oneida Police DepartmentOregon: City of Cottage Grove Police Department, Dallas Police DepartmentTennessee: City of Spring Hill Police DepartmentTexas: Katy Police Department, Sugar Land Police DepartmentUtah: Farmington City Police Department, Washington City Police Department“Welcoming 30 new clients reflects the confidence that law enforcement and government organizations continue to place in PropertyRoom.com’s proven process,” says Aaron Thompson, CEO. “Our mission is to simplify property and evidence disposition while helping agencies recover value from their assets.”About PropertyRoom.comPropertyRoom.com makes it remarkably easy for our 4,400+ clients to manage and sell surplus assets. We streamline the entire auction process on a client’s behalf and deliver to the winning bidder. There is always a unique deal to be found, with hundreds of new auction listings added daily. Top categories include jewelry, watches, collectible coins, and consumer electronics along with cars, trucks, heavy equipment, and firearms through their secondary website, eGunner.com. Working with law enforcement agencies, municipal surplus departments, state/county fleet programs, airports and even museums, PropertyRoom.com has generated and distributed millions of dollars to local communities nationwide.

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