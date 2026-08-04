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PropertyRoom.com to Collaborate with 30 New Clients Across the United States

PropertyRoom.com to Collaborate with 30 New Clients Across the United States

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PropertyRoom.com, the nation’s leading online police auction platform and a trusted partner in property and evidence disposition for more than 20 years, is proud to work with 30 new law enforcement, government agencies, and university clients. The new partnerships secured show the continued demand for secure, transparent, and efficient online auction processes for agencies nationwide.

The new clients span the continental United States from Maine to California.

Alabama: Opelika Police Department

Arkansas: University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Police Department, City of Van Buren Police Department

California: Alturas Police Department, Atwater Police Department, Daly City Police Department, Livermore Amador Velley Transit Authority (LAVTA), Napa County Sheriff's Office, City of Soledad Police Department, Vanguard University

Florida: City of St. Cloud Police Department

Georgia: Acworth Police Department

Illinois: Lake in the Hills Police Department

Massachusetts: Town of Rowley Police Department

Maryland: Queen Anne's County Sheriff’s Office

Maine: Kennebunk Police Department

Michigan: Cadillac Police Department

Montana: Custer County Sheriff's Office

North Carolina: Apex Police Department

Nebraska: Norfolk Police Department

New Hampshire: Center Harbor Police Department

New Mexico: Los Alamos/Los Alamos County Police Department

New York: City of Oneida Police Department

Oregon: City of Cottage Grove Police Department, Dallas Police Department

Tennessee: City of Spring Hill Police Department

Texas: Katy Police Department, Sugar Land Police Department

Utah: Farmington City Police Department, Washington City Police Department

“Welcoming 30 new clients reflects the confidence that law enforcement and government organizations continue to place in PropertyRoom.com’s proven process,” says Aaron Thompson, CEO. “Our mission is to simplify property and evidence disposition while helping agencies recover value from their assets.”

About PropertyRoom.com
PropertyRoom.com makes it remarkably easy for our 4,400+ clients to manage and sell surplus assets. We streamline the entire auction process on a client’s behalf and deliver to the winning bidder. There is always a unique deal to be found, with hundreds of new auction listings added daily. Top categories include jewelry, watches, collectible coins, and consumer electronics along with cars, trucks, heavy equipment, and firearms through their secondary website, eGunner.com. Working with law enforcement agencies, municipal surplus departments, state/county fleet programs, airports and even museums, PropertyRoom.com has generated and distributed millions of dollars to local communities nationwide.

Rachael Wood
PropertyRoom.com
+1 240-651-6925
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PropertyRoom.com to Collaborate with 30 New Clients Across the United States

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