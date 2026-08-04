Diamond Consulate Announces Oklahoma City's First Luxury Appointment-Only Jewelry Consultation Studio

Couple enjoying private consulation in new Diamond Consulate studio in Oklahoma City. Couples can now reserve complimentary date night private jewelry consultations at Diamond Consulate in OKC.

New concept reimagines the engagement ring and custom jewelry experience through private consultations, live collaborative design, and hospitality.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diamond Consulate, a new luxury jewelry concept opening in November 2026, today announced the launch of Oklahoma City's newest private, appointment-only jewelry consultation studio. Located at 5701 N. Western Avenue, Suite B, Diamond Consulate introduces a different approach to buying engagement rings, designing custom jewelry, and selecting diamonds—one centered entirely around personalized consultations rather than traditional retail shopping.

Unlike a conventional jewelry store, every visit to Diamond Consulate is reserved in advance, allowing clients to enjoy an uninterrupted, one-on-one experience with an experienced jewelry consultant in a private consultation suite.

"Buying an engagement ring or creating a meaningful piece of jewelry is one of life's most important decisions, yet the traditional jewelry store experience hasn't changed in decades," said Chris Uptain, founder of Diamond Consulate. "We built Diamond Consulate around the belief that clients deserve privacy, education, collaboration, and the time to make confident decisions without pressure."

During each consultation, clients can compare natural and lab-grown diamonds side by side, explore custom engagement ring designs, review wedding band options, redesign heirloom jewelry, or create one-of-a-kind pieces using Live Collaborative CAD Design. Rather than waiting days for revised renderings, clients participate in the design process in real time, allowing adjustments to proportions, settings, and design details while sitting together with their consultant.

Diamond Consulate's hospitality-focused environment also sets it apart from traditional jewelry retailers. Private consultation rooms, extended evening appointment availability, and a relaxed atmosphere are designed to encourage thoughtful conversations rather than rushed purchasing decisions.

"Our goal wasn't simply to open another jewelry store," Uptain said. "We wanted to create an experience people actually enjoy—one they remember long after the jewelry is finished."

Reservations are now being accepted for appointments beginning November 1, 2026, when the studio officially opens.

Diamond Consulate specializes in:

Custom engagement rings

Wedding bands

Custom jewelry design

Natural and lab-grown diamonds

Heirloom redesign

Live Collaborative CAD Design

Private diamond consultations

The studio is located near Classen Curve, Nichols Hills, and Penn Square Mall, making it easily accessible for clients throughout the Oklahoma City metropolitan area.

To reserve a private consultation or learn more, visit https://diamondconsulate.com.

About Diamond Consulate

Diamond Consulate is a luxury, appointment-only jewelry consultation studio located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Specializing in custom engagement rings, wedding bands, custom jewelry, diamond consultations, and heirloom redesign, the studio offers a personalized, one-on-one experience designed around education, collaboration, and craftsmanship. Every consultation is conducted in a private setting, giving clients the time and space to explore ideas, compare diamonds, and participate in the design process without the distractions of a traditional retail showroom. Diamond Consulate is scheduled to open in November 2026 and is currently accepting reservations for opening-season consultations.

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