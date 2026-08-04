Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market to Reach $31.88 Bn by 2031, Big Pharma Holds 28%+ Demand - Mordor Intelligence

The pharmaceutical contract packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.89% from 2026 to 2031, with North America holding the largest market share.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the pharmaceutical contract packaging market is projected to grow from USD 20.82 billion in 2026 to USD 31.88 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.89% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by increasing outsourcing of pharmaceutical packaging operations, rising demand for biologics and specialty medicines, expanding adoption of serialization technologies, sustainable packaging solutions, and integrated CDMO services. Investments in AI-enabled packaging automation, cold-chain infrastructure, and near-shoring initiatives are further supporting expansion across global pharmaceutical supply chains.Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Key Growth FactorsRising Serialization Requirements and Anti-Counterfeit RegulationsStringent pharmaceutical traceability regulations across major healthcare markets are significantly increasing the adoption of contract packaging services. Governments worldwide continue to enforce serialization and tamper-evident packaging requirements to combat counterfeit medicines and improve supply chain transparency. Contract packaging organizations equipped with advanced serialization infrastructure, aggregation software, and automated inspection systems are becoming preferred partners for pharmaceutical manufacturers seeking regulatory compliance while minimizing capital investment.Growing Demand for Biologics and Specialty Drug PackagingThe rapid expansion of biologics, biosimilars, injectable therapies, and specialty pharmaceuticals is creating substantial demand for highly specialized packaging solutions. Pre-filled syringes, cartridges, sterile packaging formats, and temperature-controlled packaging systems are witnessing strong adoption as pharmaceutical companies increasingly focus on self-administered therapies and personalized medicines. Contract packaging providers continue investing in aseptic packaging capabilities and advanced cleanroom infrastructure to meet evolving pharmaceutical requirements.Increasing Preference for Integrated CDMO and Contract Packaging ServicesPharmaceutical companies are increasingly partnering with contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) that offer integrated manufacturing, packaging, labeling, serialization, and logistics services under a single quality framework. Outsourcing comprehensive packaging operations enables manufacturers to reduce operational complexity, shorten commercialization timelines, improve supply chain flexibility, and optimize production costs. AI-powered production monitoring, predictive maintenance, and automated line changeovers are further improving packaging efficiency and reducing validation time.Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "As pharmaceutical companies continue to optimize supply chains and accelerate commercialization of biologics and specialty medicines, dependable market intelligence requires transparent sourcing, rigorous validation, and balanced analysis. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured research methodology to help decision-makers evaluate regulatory developments, outsourcing trends, competitive dynamics, and long-term opportunities across the global pharmaceutical contract packaging market."Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Recent Industry DevelopmentsApril 27, 2026: PCI Pharma Services announced infrastructure investments exceeding USD 1 billion to expand its U.S. sterile fill-finish, drug-device combination assembly, and commercial packaging capabilities, including new high-speed isolator filling lines for pre-filled syringes, cartridges, vials, and advanced packaging operations.May 2026: Alcami Corporation completed its acquisition of Tjoapack, a leading global contract packaging organization with facilities in the United States and the Netherlands. The acquisition expands Alcami's end-to-end CDMO capabilities across North America and Europe, adding more than 1 million square feet of operational space and strengthening its commercial pharmaceutical packaging, labeling, and supply chain services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers.Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Segmentation InsightsBy Service TypePrimaryBottlesVials and AmpoulesBlister PacksSecondaryCartonsLabels and InsertsTertiaryBy Packaging FormatBottlesPlastic BottlesGlass BottlesVials and AmpoulesBlister PacksSachets and Stick PacksPre-filled Syringes and CartridgesBy Drug FormulationSolid DosageTabletsCapsulesOral LiquidsInjectableSmall-volume ParenteralsLarge-volume ParenteralsBy End UserBig Pharma (Revenue > USD 10 Billion)Generics and Biosimilar CompaniesEmerging Biotech and Start-upsCRO and CDMO PartnersOther End UsersBy GeographyNorth America: United States, Canada, MexicoSouth America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South AmericaEurope: Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EuropeAsia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia-PacificMiddle East: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Rest of Middle EastAfrica: South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Rest of AfricaPharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Regional InsightsNorth America continues to lead the pharmaceutical contract packaging market, supported by a well-established pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem, stringent regulatory standards, and widespread adoption of serialization technologies. Increasing investments in biologics production, integrated CDMO services, and near-shoring strategies are driving demand for advanced contract packaging solutions across the United States and Canada.Europe is witnessing steady market growth as pharmaceutical companies invest in sustainable packaging, regulatory compliance, and digital packaging technologies. The region is also experiencing increased adoption of automated packaging lines, recyclable materials, and cold-chain infrastructure to support specialty drugs and biologics.Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity, growing contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), rising biosimilar production, and increasing healthcare investments. Countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Singapore continue to attract global pharmaceutical outsourcing due to cost competitiveness and expanding manufacturing capabilities.The Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Report Is Also Available in the Following LanguagesJapanese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/pharmaceutical-contract-packaging-market?utm_source=einpr French: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/fr/industry-reports/pharmaceutical-contract-packaging-market?utm_source=einpr German: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/de/industry-reports/pharmaceutical-contract-packaging-market?utm_source=einpr Spanish: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/es/industry-reports/pharmaceutical-contract-packaging-market?utm_source=einpr Portuguese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/pt/industry-reports/pharmaceutical-contract-packaging-market?utm_source=einpr Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Competitive LandscapeThe pharmaceutical contract packaging market is moderately concentrated, with companies competing through integrated CDMO services, serialization technologies, sterile packaging, and automated solutions. Leading players are expanding their manufacturing capabilities, investing in AI-driven automation and sustainable packaging, and strengthening end-to-end packaging services to meet growing demand for biologics, injectables, and specialty pharmaceuticals.Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Key CompaniesPCI Pharma ServicesCatalent Inc.Sharp Packaging ServicesAlmac GroupWasdell GroupExplore more insights on pharmaceutical contract packaging competitive landscape: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/pharmaceutical-contract-packaging-market/companies?utm_source=einpr Explore More Industry Research by Mordor IntelligenceThe Contract (Co-Packing) Services in Packaging Market is projected to grow from USD 20.61 billion in 2026 to USD 31.42 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.79% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by increasing outsourcing of packaging operations, rising demand for automated and flexible packaging solutions, and growing adoption of sustainable packaging across consumer goods, healthcare, and industrial sectors.Pharma and Medical Device Sterile Packaging Services Market ShareThe Pharma and Medical Device Sterile Packaging Services Market is expected to reach USD 14.51 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.35% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by increasing demand for sterile packaging of biologics, injectable therapies, and medical devices, along with stringent regulatory requirements and rising investments in advanced sterile packaging technologies.The United States Pharmaceutical CMO Market is projected to grow from USD 59.2 billion in 2026 to USD 77.56 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by increasing outsourcing of pharmaceutical manufacturing, expanding biologics production, growing demand for integrated CDMO services, and continued investments in advanced drug development and commercialization capabilities.About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:media@mordorintelligence.comMordor Intelligence Private Limited

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