Delinquent tax sale will be held online

A sale of properties delinquent in payment of property taxes from 2023 and prior will be held online at www.govease.com on September 15, 2026.

Properties will sell to the highest and best bidder to satisfy the lien for taxes (including interest, penalties, costs, and fees) due to Lawrence County, the City of Lawrenceburg, and the City of Loretto.

Bidders must register at www.govease.com to participate in the auction. Registration will be open from August 15 through September 4.

The GovEase website will allow bidders to submit bids, including pre-bids on the day before the sale, and view and download individual bidder results. It is recommended that bidders take online training at www.govease.com/bidderhelp. If you have additional bidding questions, you may call 769-208-5050, Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Current property owners can still remove their properties from the sale by paying taxes and fees before 3 p.m. September 14. Only cash or certified funds will be accepted for payment at the Clerk & Master’s Office, located on the second floor of the Lawrence County Courthouse. For more information about paying this debt, call 931-766-4157.

A list of properties that will be included in the sale, without payment by current owners, can be seen at https://lawrencecountytn.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/0-2022-2023-Notice-of-Sale-8.3.26-pdf-300×182.jpg