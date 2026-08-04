Wynwood Walls Museum Becomes a Certified Autism Center™, Advancing Accessible Arts Experiences

Museum and visitor center staff completed specialized autism and sensory training to better support autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

I am thrilled that the Wynwood Walls is a place that openly welcomes the autism community.” — Jessica Goldman Srebnick, Wynwood Walls CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known as the world's largest outdoor street art museum and a global destination for contemporary urban art, Wynwood Walls Museum is now a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC). This designation, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), recognizes organizations where at least 80% of guest-facing staff complete specialized autism and sensory training and certification. Museum and visitor center staff have been equipped with the knowledge and skills to better welcome and support autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

In addition to staff training, IBCCES conducted an onsite review of the Wynwood Walls Museum to develop sensory guides and provide additional recommendations to help enhance accessibility and create a more inclusive experience for all guests.

"I know first-hand about welcoming young people with special abilities to an environment of creativity and energy," says Jessica Goldman Srebnick, Wynwood Walls CEO. "It produces the most beautiful smiles and pure joy. I am thrilled that the Wynwood Walls is a place that openly welcomes the autism community.”

Certification not only enhances staff knowledge but also fosters a strategic, big-picture impact that transcends quarterly results and fundamentally strengthens the brand by enhancing the organization's reputation and differentiation and creating a culture of excellence, all working together to build long-term institutional value.

Home to one of the world's most celebrated outdoor street art collections, Wynwood Walls Museum welcomes visitors from around the globe to experience creativity through its ever-evolving murals and public art. As a CAC, the museum is helping ensure those experiences are more accessible to autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

“Art has the power to inspire, connect, and bring people together, and every visitor should have the opportunity to experience it in an environment where they feel welcomed and supported,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “By becoming a Certified Autism Center™, Wynwood Walls Museum is expanding access to one of Miami's most iconic cultural experiences while advancing Greater Miami's vision of becoming a Certified Autism Destination™.”

Wynwood Walls Museum becoming certified is another step in a larger initiative for the Greater Miami area to become a Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD), led by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB). The CAD designation means visitors have multiple locations featuring trained personnel and certified options available in the area, including entertainment, recreation, and lodging.

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, the Wynwood Walls Museum is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the sites has met IBCCES certification requirements.



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About the Wynwood Walls Museum

Wynwood Walls is the world's largest outdoor street art museum. It serves as the epicenter of creativity for Miami’s arts district and is often called “The Olympics of Street Art.” Curated by Jessica Goldman Srebnick, the museum continues to elevate the street art genre with a rotating collection of murals & sculptures by more than 120 artists representing over 25 countries. With an evolving artist lineup that includes world-renowned artists such as Shepard Fairey, Ron English and Futura 2000, Wynwood Walls has helped launch international careers for many graffiti artists and is the premier global destination for street and graffiti art.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality, and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification, and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare, and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

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