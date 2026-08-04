Iowa Department of Education recognizes 74 schools for FAFSA completion success

The Iowa Department of Education today announced 74 Iowa schools are being recognized for their outstanding commitment to student completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) during the 2025-26 school year. Now in its second year, the FAFSA Focused Awards recognize schools that have met or exceeded their preset student FAFSA completion goals for the year.

“The FAFSA is the first step to accessing federal, state and institutional financial aid, which is vital for students who are pursuing their postsecondary educational dreams,” said Christina Sibaouih, chief of the Department’s Bureau of Postsecondary Community Engagement. “It is wonderful to see the growing number of Iowa schools that are prioritizing FAFSA completion with their students to help open doors and postsecondary pathways to future success. Congratulations to our 74 schools that are being honored as FAFSA Focused Awardees!”

The Department awarded the FAFSA Focused School of Excellence award to 28 Iowa schools for meeting or exceeding a 70% FAFSA completion rate. Additionally, 46 Iowa schools received the Focused School of Achievement award for meeting or exceeding their FAFSA completion goal. To be eligible for the awards, schools were required to set a FAFSA completion goal by Nov. 15, 2025.

Don Bosco High School, a FAFSA-School of Excellence awardee, topped all Iowa schools with a 96% FAFSA completion rate for students.

Awardees for the 2025-26 school year receive Department support and resources to ensure students are prepared for success in transitioning to postsecondary education. The FAFSA helps determine students’ eligibility for scholarships, grants, work study and student loans and is also used by many postsecondary institutions to determine financial need. FAFSA completion is a core component of the program, helping students to finance postsecondary education and remove financial barriers to education and training beyond high school.

This year’s list of FAFSA Focused Awardees included the following schools:

FAFSA Focused Schools of Excellence

Algona High School - 72%

Alta-Aurelia High School - 72%

Aplington-Parkersburg High School - 74%

Audubon Middle-High School - 72%

Belmond-Klemme Junior/Senior High School - 72%

Danville Junior/Senior High School - 76%

Dike-New Hartford High School - 80%

Don Bosco High School - 96%

Keota High School - 94%

Kingsley-Pierson High School - 84%

Lake Mills Senior High School - 75%

Lamoni High School - 82%

Liberty High School - 71%

Logan-Magnolia Junior/Senior High School - 77%

Louisa-Muscatine Junior/Senior High School - 82%

Manson Northwest Webster Junior High/High School - 77%

North Mahaska Junior/Senior High School - 72%

Panorama High School - 73%

Regina Junior/Senior High School - 75%

Ridge View High School - 71%

Riverside Middle/Senior High School - 73%

Roland-Story High School - 70%

Sioux Central High School - 70%

Solon High School - 75%

Southeast Valley High School - 71%

South Winneshiek High School - 74%

West Liberty High School - 80%

Williamsburg Junior/Senior High School - 72%

FAFSA Focused Schools of Achievement

ADM Senior High School

Belle Plaine Junior/Senior High School

Bellevue High School

Bettendorf High School

Bishop Heelan Catholic High School

Bondurant-Farrar High School

Calamus-Wheatland Secondary Attendance Center

Cardinal High School

Carlisle High School

Cascade Junior-Senior High School

Center Point-Urbana High School

Collins-Maxwell Middle/High School

Crestwood High School

Earlham Senior High School

Easton Valley Junior High/High School

Greene County High School

Grinnell Community Senior High School

Griswold Middle/High School

Hampton-Dumont High School

Highland High School

Interstate 35 High School

Iowa Valley Junior-Senior High School

John F. Kennedy High School

Johnston Senior High School

Linn-Mar High School

Maquoketa Valley Senior High School

MMCRU High School

Mormon Trail Junior-Senior High School

Mount Pleasant High School

North Linn Senior High School

North Scott High School

Northwest High School

Ogden High School

Osage High School

Prairie High School

Southwest Valley High school

Tri-County Junior/Senior High School

Union High School

Urbandale High School

Van Meter High School

Wahlert Catholic High School

Wapsie Valley High School

West Burlington Arnold Junior/Senior High School

West Delaware High School

Western Dubuque High School

Woodbine High School

Statewide, 54.2% of the class of 2026 completed the FAFSA as of July 31, 2026, representing an increase of over 3% compared to last year. Detailed statewide and school FAFSA completion figures are available at fafsa.iowa.gov.

For more information, visit the Department’s website.