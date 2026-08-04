The Costigan Group Expands Nashville Lifestyle Real Estate Advisory With Cara Benak

Cara Benak - Nashville Neighborhood & Lifestyle Realtor

Benak advises buyers across East Nashville, Germantown, 12 South, The Nations, and Sylvan Park through a neighborhood-first approach.

The right home is more than a property. It is a decision about lifestyle, location, and long-term value, and my role is to make sure those three things truly align.” — Cara Benak

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Costigan Group at Compass , led by Nashville real estate advisor Jack Costigan, today announced the addition of Cara Benak, a Nashville lifestyle Realtorfocused on helping buyers identify not only the right home, but the neighborhood and long-term ownership opportunity best aligned with the way they want to live.Benak’s work is concentrated across several of Nashville’s most sought-after residential neighborhoods, including East Nashville, Germantown, 12 South, The Nations, and Sylvan Park. Her neighborhood-first approach combines lifestyle considerations with real estate analysis, helping clients evaluate the complete value of a property within the context of its surrounding community.For many buyers, particularly those relocating to Nashville or moving between different parts of the city, the most difficult decision is not choosing a house. It is determining which neighborhood offers the right balance of character, convenience, accessibility, market stability, and long-term potential.Benak helps clients compare those factors in an informed way. Her advisory process considers walkability, dining and retail access, parks, commute patterns, architectural character, housing inventory, nearby development, street-level differences, market activity, and future resale demand.“Lifestyle real estate is not simply about being close to restaurants or finding a home in a popular neighborhood,” said Cara Benak. “It is about understanding how a property supports someone’s everyday life while also determining whether it represents a sound long-term real estate decision. The home, the street, the neighborhood, and the client’s future plans all have to work together.”Nashville’s continued growth has created a broad range of residential opportunities, but it has also made the buying process increasingly nuanced. Neighborhoods located only a few miles apart can differ substantially in housing style, density, walkability, price trajectory, development patterns, accessibility, and overall living experience.East Nashville is made up of distinct neighborhood pockets with varying architecture, commercial corridors, and levels of walkability. Germantown offers proximity to downtown, established dining, newer development, and a compact urban environment. Buyers considering 12 South may prioritize access to restaurants, retail, and established residential streets, while The Nations continues to attract buyers interested in its central location, newer housing inventory, and ongoing evolution. Sylvan Park offers a distinct combination of residential character, local businesses, connectivity, and access to central Nashville.Benak’s role is not to promote one area as universally superior. Instead, she helps buyers understand the tradeoffs between Nashville neighborhoods and determine which location most closely reflects their priorities, routines, and anticipated ownership timeline.“There is no single best neighborhood in Nashville,” Benak said. “A neighborhood that is ideal for one buyer may be completely wrong for another. My responsibility is to understand how a client spends their time, what they value in their surroundings, and what they expect from the home over the next several years. From there, we can make a much more informed decision.”This approach is particularly valuable for Nashville relocation buyers who may recognize the city’s best-known neighborhood names but have limited knowledge of how those areas function day to day. Online listings provide property details, but they rarely explain the differences between individual streets, commute routes, development corridors, nearby amenities, and the pace of life within each community.As a Nashville lifestyle real estate advisor, Benak helps clients move beyond generalized neighborhood descriptions and evaluate how each location may affect both their quality of life and the long-term value of their investment.“Cara brings a sophisticated perspective to a part of the buying process that is often oversimplified,” said Jack Costigan, founder of The Costigan Group at Compass. “Lifestyle matters, but it has to be considered alongside pricing, market position, future development, and resale value. Cara connects those elements and helps buyers make decisions that are both personally right and financially defensible.”Benak also works with local buyers moving across Nashville in search of a different pace, greater walkability, improved accessibility, or a neighborhood that better matches their current stage of life. A buyer may love the design of a home, but the purchase may not make sense if the location creates an impractical commute, lacks the amenities they use most, or does not support their longer-term plans.Her process may include comparing recent neighborhood sales, evaluating a property’s position within its immediate surroundings, identifying location-specific premiums, reviewing nearby development, and discussing how the home and neighborhood may appeal to future buyers.“A beautiful house can still be the wrong purchase,” Benak added. “The goal is to find the property where the home, the neighborhood, the lifestyle, and the long-term value all make sense together.”Benak joins The Costigan Group as the team continues to expand specialized advisory services across residential real estate, relocation, luxury homes, new development, investment property, and short-term rentals. The group’s model is built around defined areas of expertise, allowing clients to work with advisors whose experience reflects their specific goals.“Consumers have access to more listings and market information than ever before, but information without context can still lead to the wrong decision,” Costigan said. “Cara gives buyers the context behind the numbers, the neighborhood names, and the listing photos. That is where an experienced Nashville Realtorcreates meaningful value.”About Cara BenakCara Benak is a Nashville lifestyle Realtorand real estate advisor with The Costigan Group at Compass. She specializes in neighborhood-first residential real estate across East Nashville, Germantown, 12 South, The Nations, Sylvan Park, and surrounding Nashville communities. Benak helps buyers and sellers evaluate real estate through the combined lenses of lifestyle, location, market position, neighborhood development, and long-term value.About The Costigan GroupThe Costigan Group at Compass is a Nashville-based real estate team specializing in residential, luxury, relocation, short-term rental, investment, and new development real estate throughout Middle Tennessee. Led by Jack Costigan, the team combines neighborhood expertise, modern marketing, data-driven analysis, and strategic advisory to help clients make more informed real estate decisions.

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