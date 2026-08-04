Influential Women Spotlights Natalia Torres: Health, Wellness, And Fitness Professional Advancing Transformation

BELLEVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Through Evidence-Based Practice, Personal Experience, and Community Education, Natalia Torres Empowers Individuals to Build Stronger Relationships With Health and Well-BeingNatalia Torres is a health, wellness, and fitness professional, master personal trainer, and doctoral student in Health Sciences at Seton Hall University who is dedicated to helping individuals create meaningful and sustainable improvements in their overall well-being. Through a combination of hands-on experience, academic research, and personal transformation, Natalia has built a career focused on bridging the gap between health science and real-world wellness practices.Based in Belleville, New Jersey, Natalia brings a unique perspective to the fitness industry through her combination of clinical knowledge, personal experience, and evidence-based approach to health. With a Master of Science in Health Sciences and ongoing Ph.D. studies, she continues to expand her understanding of human health while applying research-driven strategies to support individuals in achieving long-term lifestyle changes.With nearly a decade of experience in the fitness and wellness industry, Natalia currently serves as a stretch therapist at StretchLab, where she provides individualized assisted stretching sessions designed to improve mobility, reduce discomfort, and support functional movement. Her work focuses on helping clients better understand their bodies while creating personalized approaches to movement and wellness.Throughout her career, Natalia has also held leadership positions, including Master Trainer and Personal Training Director at LA Fitness, where she developed expertise in team leadership, fitness programming, client education, and wellness coaching. Her professional background also includes health coaching and wellness program development, allowing her to support individuals through multiple aspects of their health journeys.Natalia’s areas of focus include stretch therapy, weight loss coaching, mindfulness-based behavior change, and helping clients develop healthier long-term relationships with fitness and wellness. Rather than focusing only on short-term results, she believes lasting change comes from understanding the connection between physical health, mindset, habits, and personal purpose.A significant part of Natalia’s approach is shaped by her own personal health journey. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she experienced a transformative 104-pound weight loss, an achievement that deeply influenced her mission to help others overcome barriers and pursue healthier lifestyles.Through that experience, Natalia developed a deeper understanding of the emotional and mental challenges that often accompany health transformations. She became passionate about helping others navigate emotional eating, build discipline, and develop sustainable wellness strategies without relying solely on medication-based solutions.Her personal journey has also inspired her to share knowledge and encouragement with a broader audience. Through social media, Natalia creates educational content and shares personal insights while building a supportive online community that she refers to as her “reflection.” This community represents the connection she has created with individuals who are inspired by her journey and motivated to pursue their own health goals.Natalia’s mission is to continue bridging academic health science with practical application. Through her research, professional experience, and outreach, she strives to empower individuals with the knowledge, structure, and confidence needed to take control of their health.Natalia attributes her success to her passion and her commitment to doing what makes her soul smile. She believes that regardless of the pain, adversity, or challenges she has experienced, those moments have ultimately fueled her growth rather than prevented her from moving forward.She is grateful that the obstacles she has faced have strengthened her determination and encouraged her to become the best version of herself. Natalia believes every day people wake up is a blessing and a reminder of God’s grace that their journey is not finished.As long as she continues waking up each day, Natalia believes there is always an opportunity to find happiness, purpose, and gratitude. Her passion continues to motivate her even during difficult moments, and the platforms she has created and the community she has built serve as a reflection of her purpose.Although she experiences exhaustion like everyone else, Natalia believes the difference is that she continues taking action. When people ask how she continues accomplishing everything she does, she believes the answer is simple: she chooses to do the work because no one else can do it for her.The best career advice Natalia has ever received is to do what makes her happy and pursue what makes her soul smile. She believes that even when challenges arise, staying connected to purpose and fulfillment is essential.Natalia understands that finding a career path where passion and sustainability come together is not always easy. However, she believes the most meaningful journeys come from following what brings peace, purpose, and personal fulfillment.She recognizes that not always fitting into traditional spaces can be challenging, especially when there is pressure to choose a more predictable path. However, Natalia believes that the individuals who create the greatest change are often the dreamers who choose to follow their own vision.Throughout her journey, she has remained committed to trusting her instincts, following her passion, and staying aligned with what feels right within her heart and soul. She believes that every challenge she has faced has helped shape her into the person and professional she is today.For young women entering the health, wellness, and fitness industry, Natalia encourages them to be authentic and embrace who they are. She believes that even in a crowded field, there is always someone who will value the unique perspective and contribution each person brings.Whether the impact reaches one person or millions, Natalia believes that meaningful change begins with helping others. She encourages women to support one another, lift each other up, and recognize that everyone has something valuable to contribute.For Natalia, success is not about competition—it is about recognizing individual strengths, experiences, and perspectives. She believes everyone has the ability to positively influence someone else’s journey and encourages women to continue showing up, embracing their authenticity, and trusting that their unique voice has value.Natalia believes one of the biggest challenges in her field today is finding sustainable career opportunities that allow professionals to gain meaningful experience while continuing their education and development. As a doctoral student, she continues exploring ways to build a long-term career path that reflects the importance of health, wellness, and fitness.She believes the challenge is not a lack of passion or recognition for the importance of health, but rather the need for more diverse and sustainable opportunities within the field. While personal training remains one traditional pathway, Natalia is focused on finding innovative ways to contribute and create broader impact.At the same time, she sees tremendous opportunity through advancements in technology. She believes technology has made it easier to reach communities, identify needs, share knowledge, and connect individuals with resources that support healthier lifestyles.Natalia believes health, wellness, and fitness will always remain important because they directly impact the quality of people’s lives. She sees continued opportunities to educate, inspire, and support individuals as they pursue stronger physical and mental well-being.Through her dedication to research, education, personal transformation, and community connection, Natalia Torres continues to redefine what it means to be a wellness professional. Her commitment to helping others discover confidence, strength, and sustainable health reflects a passion-driven career built on purpose, resilience, and the belief that everyone has the ability to become the best version of themselves.Learn More about Natalia Torres:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Natalia-Torres or through her profile on StretchLab, https://www.stretchlab.com/location/summit Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.