Medasense Biometrics Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient® for PMD-200™ with NOL Technology

With NOL monitoring technology, clinicians can personalize analgesic dosing based on a patient’s actual physiological requirements Medasense's PMD-200™ pain response (nociception) monitoring system with NOL technology has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient®

Contract awarded for products that bring potential improvement to healthcare industry.

Through the Vizient client-led council evaluation process, PMD-200™ with NOL Technology demonstrated the potential to offer meaningful differentiation in today’s competitive landscape.” — Kelly Flaharty, associate vice president, contract operations for Vizient

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medasense Biometrics announced today that its PMD-200™ pain response (nociception) monitoring system with NOL technology has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, the largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the U.S.The PMD-200 addresses a central challenge in anesthesia care: objectively monitoring a patient’s physiological response to pain during surgery, when the patient is under general anesthesia and unable to communicate.The system’s NOL-Nociception Level Indexcontinuously monitors and quantifies nociception, the body’s physiological response to pain. This gives anesthesia clinicians objective information to help personalize analgesia for each patient and avoid both insufficient and excessive medication.The NOL Index uses AI-powered analysis of multiple physiological signals acquired through a proprietary sensor platform fitted on the patient’s finger. Clinical studies have shown that NOL-guided analgesia can empower healthcare providers to personalize analgesic dosing, improve patient outcomes and reduce postoperative pain.The Innovative Technology contract was awarded following review of the PMD-200 by hospital experts serving on one of Vizient’s client-led councils. It signifies to Vizient clients the technology’s unique qualities and recognizes the technology’s potential to improve healthcare delivery and bring real innovation to patient care.“Too often, pain management during anesthesia still depends on indirect signs and individual interpretation,” said Galit Zuckerman, Founder and CEO of Medasense. “Our goal is to make objective pain monitoring a routine part of anesthesia care, so clinicians can better understand what each patient needs. Being awarded a Vizient Innovative Technology contract creates a major opportunity to bring NOL monitoring to more hospitals across the U.S. and accelerate the shift toward more personalized analgesia and precision medicine.”“Through the Vizient client-led council evaluation process, PMD-200™ with NOL Technology demonstrated the potential to offer meaningful differentiation in today’s competitive landscape. After careful review, the council recommended an Innovative Technology contract to Medasense,” said Kelly Flaharty, associate vice president, contract operations for Vizient.Vizient represents a diverse client base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers, with a portfolio representing more than $156 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with client-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare. If a product is determined to be innovative, Vizient may award a contract outside the competitive bid cycle.About Medasense and NOL Technology• Medasense ( www.medasense.com ) offers AI technology that enables clinicians to optimize and personalize pain control and avoid overmedication. Medasense’s flagship product, the PMD-200™ with its NOL - Nociception Level Index, is a unique platform that objectively monitors and quantifies the patient’s pain response by means of artificial intelligence and a proprietary non-invasive sensor platform.• The PMD-200 with NOL – Nociception Level Indextechnology is the first and only FDA-authorized monitor in the U.S. that objectively measures nociception (patient's physiological response to pain).• The PMD-200 is used in operating rooms to improve pain management in anesthesia care.• Clinical studies have demonstrated its impact on patient safety and outcomes, including opioid sparing and reduced post-operative pain.• The PMD-200 is commercially available in the US, Europe, Canada, Latin America and Israel.Website: www.medasense.com

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