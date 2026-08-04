Đurić: Serbia Seeks to Enhance Cooperation with São Tomé and Príncipe

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić met today with the Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe, Américo Ramos, to discuss bilateral relations, current international issues, and opportunities for enhancing cooperation.

Minister Đurić thanked São Tomé and Príncipe for its principled position of not recognizing the unilaterally declared independence of the so-called Kosovo, namely for withdrawing its previous decision on recognition. He emphasized that Serbia highly appreciates the country's consistent respect for international law, the UN Charter, and the principles of state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He underscored that Serbia is committed to strengthening political and economic relations with African countries and wishes to expand cooperation with São Tomé and Príncipe in the fields of education, healthcare, agriculture, digitalization, culture, and other areas of mutual interest.

"Serbia is interested in intensifying political dialogue and the exchange of visits, as we believe this is the best way to further strengthen our bilateral relations," Minister Đurić stated.

The Minister also expressed his gratitude for São Tomé and Príncipe's confirmation of its participation in the International Specialized Exhibition Expo 2027 in Belgrade, noting that the event will provide an important opportunity for participating countries to showcase their potential and further strengthen Serbia's ties with partners from around the world.