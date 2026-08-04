Bilateral Political Consultations between Serbia and Uzbekistan

Bilateral political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan were held today in Belgrade.

The delegation of the Republic of Serbia was headed by State Secretary Damjan Jović, while the delegation of the Republic of Uzbekistan was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Muzaffar Madrakhimov.

The two sides reaffirmed the traditionally good and friendly relations between the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Uzbekistan and expressed their mutual readiness to further enhance overall bilateral relations and intensify political dialogue at the high and highest levels in the period ahead.

During the talks, the importance of further strengthening cooperation in all areas of mutual interest was underscored, with particular emphasis on the economy, infrastructure, and information and communication technologies.

State Secretary Damjan Jović thanked the Republic of Uzbekistan for its consistent support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Serbia, as well as for its principled position regarding respect for international law.

The two sides exchanged views on current regional and global issues and reaffirmed the importance of continuing coordination and cooperation within international forums with a view to advancing their shared interests.