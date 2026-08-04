Jović Receives Azerbaijani Ambassador on Farewell Visit

The State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Damjan Jović received today the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Kamil Khasiyev, on a farewell visit.

The interlocutors noted that relations between the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Azerbaijan remain at a prominent level, founded on traditionally friendly ties, mutual trust, and a shared commitment to the fundamental principles of international law. They also reaffirmed their mutual determination to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest, with particular emphasis on economic cooperation. State Secretary Jović thanked Ambassador Khasiyev for his cooperation and dedicated efforts to advancing the overall bilateral relationship and wished him every success in his future personal and professional endeavors.

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