Đurić Confers with Uzbekistan's Deputy Foreign Minister to Discuss Further Enhancement of Bilateral Relations

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić met today with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Muzaffarbek Madrakhimov, who is visiting Serbia on the occasion of the third round of bilateral political consultations between the two ministries of foreign affairs.

Minister Đurić noted that relations between Serbia and Uzbekistan have been on a strong upward trajectory, owing to the intensive political dialogue and the landmark visit of the President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, to Uzbekistan last year, during which twelve bilateral documents were signed. He also recalled the successful visit of the delegation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia to Tashkent earlier this year, which made an important contribution to further intensifying overall bilateral relations.

The Serbian Foreign Minister thanked Uzbekistan for its principled and consistent support for preserving the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Serbia, emphasizing that Serbia greatly appreciates the steadfast position of its friendly partner.

He also expressed satisfaction that Uzbekistan will be represented at the commemorative gathering marking the 65th anniversary of the First Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement in Belgrade, as well as at the specialized Expo 2027 exhibition.

Speaking about economic cooperation, Minister Đurić stressed that there is considerable scope for its further advancement and welcomed the agreement to hold the inaugural session of the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation in Belgrade later this year. He particularly highlighted the significance of the planned opening of the Embassy of Serbia in Tashkent and the establishment of a direct Belgrade–Tashkent air service, as steps that will further strengthen connectivity between the two countries and their economies.

Minister Đurić thanked Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov for his greetings and emphasized that Serbia regards Uzbekistan as one of its key partners in Central Asia. He expressed confidence that the continuation of regular political consultations, the strengthening of economic and parliamentary ties, and the implementation of jointly agreed projects will contribute to further deepening the friendly relations between the two countries and to building a strategic partnership.