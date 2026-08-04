Triplett Explains Why On-Site Environmental Monitoring Is Replacing Weather-Based Workplace Heat Assessments

Triplett highlights how on-site WBGT measurements provide a more accurate picture of workplace heat conditions than weather forecasts or heat index apps alone.

Weather forecasts remain an important planning resource, but many organizations are recognizing the value of measuring conditions where work is actually taking place.” — Richard Wexler, VP Global Business Development at Triplett

MERRIMACK, NH, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Triplett Test Equipment & Tools, a test and measurement equipment manufacturer with more than 120 years of experience, is highlighting why on-site environmental monitoring is becoming increasingly important as organizations strengthen workplace heat safety programs. While weather forecasts remain useful planning tools, they cannot fully represent the environmental conditions workers may experience at a specific job site. However, occupational safety professionals increasingly recognize that forecast temperatures alone do not accurately reflect the actual heat stress workers may experience at a specific job site.Why Air Temperature Alone Is Not EnoughWeather forecasts report regional conditions, but workplace heat exposure is influenced by humidity, radiant heat, direct sunlight, air movement, and workload. As a result, two job sites located only a few miles apart can experience significantly different heat conditions.According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), occupational heat exposure is a combination of multiple environmental and physical factors, not air temperature alone. OSHA's heat hazard guidance identifies Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) as the preferred environmental measurement because it incorporates temperature, humidity, solar radiation, and air movement into a single reading rather than relying on air temperature alone.Regional weather data and smartphone heat index applications cannot account for the unique conditions that may exist on rooftops, road construction sites, foundries, manufacturing facilities, or other specific work locations where environmental conditions differ from nearby weather stations.Measuring Conditions Where Work Takes PlaceOn-site environmental monitoring gives safety managers and supervisors a direct picture of the heat environment where employees are working. WBGT combines temperature, humidity, solar radiation, and air movement into a single measurement that reflects the overall environmental heat stress affecting workers.This information can support work/rest scheduling, hydration planning, heat exposure management, and other operational decisions based on actual environmental conditions at the job site."Weather forecasts remain an important planning resource, but many organizations are recognizing the value of measuring conditions where work is actually taking place," said Richard Wexler, VP Global Business Development at Triplett Test Equipment & Tools. "As workplace environments become more complex, on-site measurements provide additional insight that helps safety professionals evaluate heat exposure using actual job-site conditions rather than regional estimates."Supporting More Informed Heat Risk ManagementTriplett offers a range of Heat Stress Meters, including the HS10 Heat Stress WBGT Meter, designed to support on-site heat monitoring across construction, industrial, manufacturing, utility, municipal, and facility maintenance applications. The HS10 helps safety professionals gather objective environmental data to support heat risk management and workplace safety programs.The HS10 is available in standard and N.I.S.T. Traceable configurations for organizations requiring documented calibration records. Additional product information is available at www.triplett.com/hs10 About Triplett Test Equipment & ToolsTriplett Test Equipment & Tools has supplied professional test and measurement instruments since 1904. The company offers solutions for electrical testing, thermal imaging, environmental measurement, networking, maintenance, HVAC, security, industrial inspection, and process calibration. Triplett products help electricians, technicians, contractors, inspectors, maintenance professionals, facility managers, safety professionals, and industrial reliability teams perform testing, troubleshooting, verification, and preventive maintenance across commercial and industrial environments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.