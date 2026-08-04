Influential Women Showcases Doretha Polite: HR Executive, Author, And Leadership Voice On Workplace Culture

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leveraging Strategic HR Leadership, Advocacy, and a Commitment to Building Equitable Workplaces Where People ThriveAustin, Texas – Some leaders build organizations and others build people. For more than twenty-five years, Doretha Polite has dedicated her career to doing both. Doretha Polite is a distinguished Human Resources and Operations Director, executive coach, author, facilitator, and speaker whose career has been defined by a commitment to people, culture, and organizational transformation. With more than 25 years of progressive leadership experience across nonprofit and corporate environments, Doretha has built a reputation for developing innovative human resources strategies, strengthening workplace cultures, and helping individuals and organizations reach their fullest potential.As Human Resources Executive for the Texas Civil Rights Project, Doretha leads people strategy, organizational culture, employee engagement, and HR operations in support of one of the nation’s leading civil rights organizations. Her work is grounded in a deep commitment to people, culture, and building systems of trust, engagement, belonging, resilience, organizational effectiveness, and compassionate accountability that enable both individuals and organizations to thrive.Throughout her career, Doretha has developed extensive expertise in transformative organizational initiatives, employee engagement, performance management strategy, labor relations, compliance, and total rewards. Her leadership philosophy centers on the belief that organizations succeed when they invest in their people and create environments where individuals feel valued, supported, and empowered.Doretha spent 23 years with GEICO insurance company, where she held a series of progressively senior management and executive roles at regional and national levels. During her tenure, she led end-to-end human resources functions supporting large and complex workforces, including employee experience strategy, onboarding programs, leadership development, and compliance oversight.Her leadership was instrumental in designing scalable HR programs that improved engagement, strengthened operational efficiency, and supported organizational growth. Through her ability to connect business strategy with employee needs, Doretha helped create stronger teams and more effective workplace cultures.Earlier in her career, Doretha worked with 21st Century Scholars, a nonprofit organization in Indiana dedicated to helping students prepare for college through scholarships, mentoring, and academic support. This experience strengthened her passion for service and reinforced her lifelong commitment to creating opportunities for others.In 2023, following a layoff from GEICO, Doretha transformed a challenging career transition into an opportunity for reinvention and authorship Rather than allowing a layoff to define her career, Doretha chose to redefine herself. She transformed one of the most difficult professional moments into a platform for encouraging others through writing, coaching, and speaking.. Drawing from her own experiences navigating uncertainty and change, she wrote two books, From Layoff to Layup Strategies For Finding Your Next Shot and The Job Search Blueprint. Both works provide practical guidance and encouragement for individuals navigating career transitions, rebuilding confidence, and positioning themselves for future success. In addition, drawing from her love for children and her adorable english bulldog “Sparty” she became an author of a children’s book series “Sparty’s Adventures.Doretha is also the creator of the HEART Leadership™ philosophy, a leadership framework centred on compassion, accountability, trust, resilience, and developing people to reach their fullest potential. Doretha’s commitment to people-centered leadership has earned national recognition within the human resources profession. In 2026, she was named an Employee Benefit News Excellence in Benefits Award honoree for her innovative work advancing employee well-being, engagement, and workplace culture at the Texas Civil Rights Project. Her leadership has also been featured by BambooHR, highlighting her perspective on building accountability through trust and compassionate leadership. Additionally, she was selected for inclusion in Marquis Who’s Who, recognizing her professional achievements and lasting contributions to human resources, leadership, and organizational excellence. Doretha is featured in Power Magazine’s 2026 Summer Issue for her human resources expertise and leadership. These honors reflect her continued influence as a thought leader dedicated to creating workplaces where both people and organizations can thrive. While Doretha is grateful for each recognition, she believes her greatest accomplishment will always be measured by the lives she has impacted, the leaders she has developed, and the people she has helped believe in themselves.Doretha holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from the University of Phoenix and maintains SHRM-CP certification, along with additional credentials in diversity and labor management. In addition to her executive leadership roles, she continues to make an impact as an executive coach, facilitator, and speaker, helping leaders and organizations embrace resilience, authenticity, and meaningful workplace transformation.Throughout her career, Doretha has recognized that one of the most powerful aspects of leadership is the ability to connect with people. She believes that relationships, trust, and understanding are essential to creating cultures where individuals can succeed.“I underestimated my ability to connect with people because it came naturally, until I realized it was my greatest leadership strength and the foundation of everything I’ve built.”That realization has become a cornerstone of Doretha’s leadership approach. She believes effective human resources leadership requires more than policies and procedures—it requires empathy, listening, and the ability to understand the experiences of employees at every level of an organization.Doretha attributes her success first and foremost to her strong faith in God. She believes her faith has been a guiding force throughout her personal and professional journey, providing her with strength, direction, and purpose.She also credits God for blessing her with what she considers her “Naomi,” her mother, who served as an important teacher, trainer, and mentor throughout her life. Doretha believes the wisdom, encouragement, and support she received from her mother were among the most valuable influences in shaping the leader she has become.While Doretha gained many valuable lessons throughout her years in corporate America, she believes that having a strong mentor and the example set by her mother prepared her in ways professional experience alone could not. The lessons she learned continue to influence how she leads, supports others, and approaches challenges today.For Doretha, experience is not measured only by years in a profession or accomplishments achieved. Instead, she believes the true value of experience is reflected in the impact a person leaves behind.“I recognized my value when others sought my guidance not just for HR expertise, but for leadership, wisdom, and humanity. Experience is the impact you leave behind.”This belief has guided Doretha’s continued commitment to mentorship, coaching, and helping others recognize their own potential. Whether supporting employees, advising leaders, or encouraging professionals through career transitions, she strives to leave people stronger and more confident than when she first encountered them.Doretha encourages young women entering human resources to genuinely care about people. She believes HR is much more than an administrative process—it is about creating policies, procedures, and resources that allow individuals and organizations to thrive.Her advice is to enter the field with a true passion for helping people and creating excellent workplace cultures. She believes HR professionals have an important responsibility to advocate for employees, support professional growth, and ensure individuals feel respected and valued.Doretha also emphasizes the importance of confidence. In human resources, professionals often work with executives and leaders whose titles may exceed their own. However, she believes HR professionals must remain confident in their expertise, knowledge, and ability to provide meaningful guidance.She encourages women not to minimize themselves in important conversations involving employees, workplace challenges, or organizational decisions. HR often serves as a vital resource for employees, and having the confidence to speak up can make a significant difference in helping individuals succeed.Doretha’s advice to women pursuing their dreams reflects her own journey of resilience, faith, and perseverance:“The advice I would give to a younger woman chasing their dreams is this, do not wait for permission to believe in yourself and your dream. There will be moments when people will underestimate you, they will overlook you, they will fail to see your value, but you must never allow what they think to become your own narrative. Your journey, it may not always be easy, it will be challenging, it will not be linear. But remember that every setback, every challenge, every season of growth is preparing you for the woman who you are becoming and were created to be. Stay committed to your vision. Continue to invest in yourself, protect your confidence, your peace, and never underestimate the power of your voice. The world does not need you to shrink to fit in. It needs you to rise fully into who you were created to be. So don’t ever give up on your dream and don’t ever give up on yourself because you were made for this and you got this.”Through her career in human resources, operations, coaching, and advocacy, Doretha continues to demonstrate the power of purpose-driven leadership. Her legacy is built on compassion, resilience, and a commitment to helping people and organizations reach their greatest potential.For Doretha Polite, leadership has never been about titles. It has always been about leaving people better than she found them. Whether coaching an executive, supporting an employee through a difficult season, mentoring the next generation of leaders, or helping an organization build a healthier culture, she continues to prove that the greatest legacy a leader can leave is the people they inspire to believe in themselves. .Learn More about Doretha Polite:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Doretha-Polite Social Media & WebsiteFollow Doretha Polite on social media:Facebook: IAmDorethaPoliteInstagram: @iamdorethapoliteLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/iamdorethapolite Website: dorethapolite.comBooks by Doretha PoliteFrom Layoff to Lay Up: Strategies for Finding Your Next ShotThe Job Search Blueprint: Strategies for Turning Setbacks Into Career SuccessMonthly Master ClassDoretha Polite also hosts the Job Search Blueprint Master Class, a monthly program designed to equip job seekers with practical strategies, tools, and guidance to navigate today’s job market with confidence.Learn more at: https://www.politeconsulting.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.