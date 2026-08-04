River to Freedom Brings a Gripping Christian Adventure of Courage, Faith, and Survival Under Soviet Oppression

River to Freedom by Alexander T Holmes

Alexander T. Holmes delivers a historical novel following three young friends on a journey to freedom, hope, and faith during history's most oppressive eras.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Alexander T. Holmes announces the release of River to Freedom, a compelling Christian historical adventure that transports readers to the turbulent years of the 1950s and early 1960s under Soviet rule. Blending suspense, faith, and historical drama, the novel tells the unforgettable story of three teenage boys whose determination to preserve their beliefs leads them on a perilous journey across hostile territory in pursuit of freedom and a future they refuse to surrender.

Set against the backdrop of the USSR, River to Freedom follows three schoolboys who are forcibly separated from their families and sent to an academy in Ukraine as part of the Communist government's effort to shield them from religious influence. Faced with an impending interrogation by KGB agents that threatens the lives of the only adults they trust, the boys make the courageous decision to escape. With the assistance of an underground Christian network and a local companion skilled in wilderness survival, they begin a dangerous trek across mountains, forests, and unfamiliar landscapes while evading relentless pursuit by Soviet authorities.

Holmes wrote River to Freedom to highlight the enduring strength of faith during times of persecution while honoring the courage of those who refused to abandon their convictions. Through vivid storytelling and richly developed characters, the novel illustrates how hope, friendship, and unwavering belief can overcome even the most formidable obstacles. It offers readers a moving reminder that the human spirit is capable of extraordinary resilience when sustained by faith and purpose.

Beyond its thrilling adventure, River to Freedom explores themes of religious freedom, sacrifice, perseverance, friendship, family, and the pursuit of justice. As the story follows its characters from adolescence into adulthood, readers witness how their extraordinary experiences shape the people they become. The novel combines historical authenticity with emotional depth, creating an inspiring narrative that reflects both the hardships and triumphs of those who dared to seek a better life.

The novel is written for readers who enjoy Christian fiction, historical adventures, stories of survival, and narratives centered on courage and hope. Fans of character-driven fiction, Cold War history, and inspirational stories of resilience will find River to Freedom both captivating and deeply meaningful. Its powerful message demonstrates that faith and determination can illuminate even the darkest paths toward freedom.

Alexander T. Holmes is an author dedicated to crafting meaningful stories that combine historical insight with timeless themes of faith, courage, and perseverance. Through River to Freedom, he delivers an inspiring novel that honors the resilience of those who stood firm in their beliefs while reminding readers that hope remains one of humanity's greatest strengths, even in the face of overwhelming adversity.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0aUF1yzj

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