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Inflatables in the Campground

Join us for an afternoon of family-friendly excitement at Inflatables in the Campground! Bring the kids, invite your friends, and enjoy a day packed with laughter, energy, and unforgettable memories.

 

Inflatables in the Campground
Kids can bounce, slide, and play on colorful inflatables set up for hours of high-energy fun!

 

Kiddie Train Rides
All aboard! Little conductors can hop on for a delightful train ride around the campground.

 

This event is perfect for families looking to soak up summer fun in a beautiful park setting. Come early, stay awhile, and enjoy an afternoon filled with smiles and adventure. We can’t wait to see you there!

 

Event is sponsored by the Friends of Fort Lincoln. The event is free of charge and open to the public. An annual or daily vehicle permit is required for park entrance and can be purchased online or at the park.

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Inflatables in the Campground

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