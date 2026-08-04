LaDonna A. Eriksen, Recognized By Influential Women, Advances Accessible Housing Through Research And Design

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omaha Leader Combines Construction Expertise, Anatomy, and Evidence-Based Research to Create Homes That Support People of All AbilitiesOmaha, Nebraska – LaDonna A. Eriksen is a respected educator, designer, and construction industry leader dedicated to transforming the way homes are designed, built, and experienced. As CEO and Director of Education for Construction Education Consortium, she develops and leads multidisciplinary training programs that empower architects, engineers, contractors, designers, system integrators, real estate professionals, and occupational therapists with the knowledge needed to create more accessible, functional, and inclusive living environments.With advanced credentials including a Bachelor of Science, Master of Science, CASSI-PRO certification, as well as an NKBA board member for the Nebrasks/Kansas NKBA for 11 years , LaDonna brings together decades of experience in education, residential construction, and design. Her work reflects a unique ability to bridge the gap between building science and human needs, helping professionals understand that successful home design must consider the people who live within those spaces.For more than 40 years, LaDonna has led Interiors By Design while building a reputation for excellence in kitchen and bath design, universal design, and accessible housing solutions. She is recognized for pioneering the concept of “forever homes”—residences thoughtfully designed to support individuals throughout all stages of life while accommodating people of all abilities, including those with mobility limitations, neurodiversity, sensory impairments, and chronic health conditions.At the center of LaDonna’s philosophy is the belief that homes should be designed to fit the human body rather than requiring people to adapt to spaces that do not meet their needs. Through her innovative approach, she advocates for environments that are not only beautiful but also safe, functional, and supportive of long-term independence.Her approach is distinguished by the integration of construction science with anatomy, physiology, and evidence-based research. Drawing from decades of experience teaching anatomy and physiology, LaDonna applies scientific principles to residential design, creating solutions that better reflect how people move, function, and interact with their surroundings.As a lifelong educator, former adjunct instructor, and dedicated researcher, LaDonna has spent her career translating complex medical and scientific concepts into practical applications for the construction and design industries. Through her leadership with Construction Education Consortium, she continues to educate professionals on the importance of accessible design, helping create a future where inclusive housing is considered a standard rather than an exception.LaDonna attributes her success to her willingness to think differently and challenge conventional approaches within the construction industry. When she designed and built her prototype home, she faced skepticism from those who believed her vision could not be achieved. Rather than accepting those limitations, she moved forward by asking the right questions, collaborating with carefully selected subcontractors, researching the right products, and developing solutions to challenges that had not previously been addressed.Her success is also rooted in the combination of her extensive educational background and construction experience. With more than 50 years of teaching including biology, anatomy and physiology and genetics, and more than 40 years working in construction and design, LaDonna has developed a perspective that allows her to view housing through both a technical and human-centered lens. Her ongoing research into medical and scientific literature enables her to create designs grounded in evidence and aligned with the physical needs of the individuals who use them.Throughout her career, LaDonna has remained guided by the belief that meaningful work comes from understanding and addressing real human needs. The best career advice she has received is that a successful and rewarding career comes from staying aligned with purpose and using expertise to solve problems that improve people’s lives.That philosophy has shaped her mission to educate professionals about inclusive home design. LaDonna believes homes should support individuals with disabilities and changing needs rather than requiring people to adjust their lives around poorly designed spaces. This belief inspired her to develop accredited educational programs that teach professionals how to incorporate accessibility and universal design principles into their work.For young women entering construction and design, LaDonna encourages them to challenge expectations, think creatively, and trust their ability to create meaningful change. She believes that statements such as “it can’t be done” should not serve as barriers but instead as motivation to explore new possibilities and develop better solutions.One of the greatest challenges LaDonna sees in the industry today is changing long-standing perspectives that often overlook accessibility and human-centered design in residential construction. While traditional approaches have frequently focused on minimum requirements, she believes there is a significant opportunity to advance the industry through education, research, and greater awareness.Through her role as CEO and Director of Education and Research, LaDonna continues working to expand professional knowledge and encourage the adoption of evidence-based design strategies. Her goal is to help shift the construction industry toward creating homes that truly support all individuals by prioritizing accessibility, functionality, quality of life and affordability.The values that guide LaDonna’s professional and personal life center on purpose, accessibility, and continuous improvement. She is passionate about designing spaces that are not only esthetically pleasing, but also functional, inclusive, and genuinely supportive of the people who use them—not simply spaces that meet minimum compliance standards.She also values lifelong learning, continuing to explore scientific and medical research to enhance her understanding of how environments influence human health and independence. Outside of her professional work, LaDonna enjoys spending time with her husband and taking short trips that allow her to remain connected, inspired, and grounded.Through decades of education, research, and design innovation, LaDonna A. Eriksen continues to redefine what is possible in residential construction. Her commitment to accessible housing, professional education, and evidence-based design is helping shape a future where homes are built not only for today’s needs but for the evolving needs of every person who calls them home.Learn More about LaDonna A. Eriksen:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/ladonna-eriksen or through her website, https://www.constructioneducationconsortium.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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