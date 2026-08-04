NY State grants county request to name bridge after fallen Officer Stpehen Raymond

LAKE GEORGE, NY – The Northway/I-87 overpass at Exit 23 will officially be dedicated to the late NYS Environmental Conservation Officer Stephen L. Raymond after NY Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law a bill that honors Raymond, who died from illnesses stemming from his service in New York City after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

On July 31, 2026, Gov. Hochul approved a bill that passed the NY State Assembly and NY State Senate to ceremonially name the Exit 23 overpass at the Northway in the Town of Lake George the “ECO Stephen L. Raymond Memorial Bridge.” NY State owns the bridge, but Warren County owns County Route 35, also known as Diamond Point Road, which leads up to the overpass.

A dedication will be held later this year after the signs bearing ECO Raymond’s name are installed.

Raymond passed away on April 17, 2017 at age 67 after battling cancers linked to his duties with NY State following the 2001 terrorist attacks. A resident of Thurman, Warren County, he was a U.S. Navy veteran who worked for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Law Enforcement for 26 years, ending with retirement in 2007. He served most of his career in Warren County and the Adirondacks, and was known for professionalism, integrity, and steadfast commitment to environmental protection and public safety.

In February 2026, the Warren County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution in support of dedicating the bridge Raymond crossed regularly during his work in Warren County. The Town of Lake George supported the honor as well.

NY State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, and NY State Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Adirondack, sponsored enabling legislation that was delivered to Gov. Hochul.

Shari Raymond, ECO Raymond’s widow, said: “I would like to thank all of the people who helped to get this bill passed. It was a long process from speaking to the Lake George Town Board and Supervisor, sending emails to all Warren County supervisors including Chairman Geraghty for their support, and to Captain Tom Caifa from NYS ENCON Division of Law Enforcement for coordinating support from the DEC. Assemblyman Simpson and Senator Stec got the bill introduced and then got 100% of the committee votes and full floor vote for passage and Governor Hochul’s signature. I didn’t want people to forget the victims of 9/11.”

Warren County Administrator John Taflan said: “We are extremely pleased that ECO Stephen Raymond will be recognized for his service to our country and our region with the naming of the Exit 23 bridge after him. We thank Stephen’s wife Shari for her commitment working through what was often a challenging process to make this tribute happen, and also thank our partners with the Town of Lake George along with Senator Dan Stec and Assemblyman Matt Simpson for working with us to ensure this worthy memorial came to fruition.”

The date of the dedication ceremony will be announced when it is finalized.

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