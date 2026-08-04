Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning’s Regular Press Conference on July 31, 2026

EFE: According to reports, the past few days have seen a massive influx of migrants into Ceuta, Spain’s North African enclave. The incident has drawn attention from the EU and other parties. What is China’s view on the situation? What does China think of the communication and coordination between Spain and Morocco on the issue of migration?

Mao Ning: China is against all forms of illegal migration. At the same time, we believe relevant parties should enhance coordination and properly handle the issue.

Shenzhen TV: A series of APEC events were held recently. Earlier this week, the APEC Digital Week drew a successful conclusion in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, and the APEC Ministerial Meeting on Forestry was successfully held in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. Can you share more details about the events? What can we expect for the second half of the APEC “China Year?”

Mao Ning: Events of the 2026 APEC Digital Week were held in Chengdu, Sichuan Province from July 16 to 29. Participating parties reached a number of important common understandings on empowering growth through digital technology and AI development and application. They had discussions for the first time on boosting growth through digital technology, which enriched APEC digital cooperation. Participating representatives also had field tours to experience the unique charm of Chengdu as a city of innovation and creation in Western China. The APEC Ministerial Meeting on Forestry was held in Shenzhen a few days ago. Participating parties reached broad-based consensus on advancing the global goals related to forestry and issued a joint statement.

Since the launch of the APEC “China Year,” under the theme of “Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together,” China has held three senior officials’ meetings, five ministerial meetings, and over 180 meetings and activities under various mechanisms and in various fields, achieving a number of early harvests. Going forward, we will hold another two senior officials’ meetings and ministerial meetings on food security, SMEs, energy, transportation, human resources, and finance. You are welcome to continue following the events.

As the host of APEC this year, China will remain committed to Asia-Pacific cooperation, make every effort to host various events focusing on the three priorities “openness, innovation and cooperation,” and build up consensus and pool efforts to ensure the leaders’ meeting set for November will mark the culmination of APEC cooperation and contribute to the building of an Asia-Pacific community.

Global Times: It is reported that, on July 31, Japanese government officially established the National Intelligence Bureau and held the first meeting of the National Intelligence Council. What’s your comment?

Mao Ning: This move represents another negative development in Japan’s domestic and international policies on security. Looking back, Japan’s intelligence community paved the way for the country to fully advance militarism and launch war of aggression, which led to innumerable crimes against its Asian neighbors and Japan’s own people. For some time, Japan has been accelerating its remilitarization agenda under the pretext of national security and external threat. Such moves have put the regional peace and stability at risk and drawn widespread concern across the international community. Those running the Japanese government need to learn lessons from history and act prudently.

Beijing Youth Daily: Lately there has been a lot of attention on the young Chinese mathematicians who were awarded the Fields Medal. At the same time, a young Chinese entrepreneur from the robotics industry was featured on the cover of the latest edition of TIME. Actually, many of China’s major science and technology projects including space programs are being carried out by teams with an average age of just over 30. We have seen media reviews saying that China is witnessing a surge of young talent in innovation. Would you like to comment on this?

Mao Ning: We are glad to see more and more young Chinese nationals taking center stage in the world in their respective fields. These individual success stories come together to show the vibrancy, confidence and courage of Chinese youth as a group. Young people are the future. Youth transcends borders. We hope young people of all countries will join forces to contribute to global development and create a brighter future for humanity.

AFP: Regarding an avalanche that happened in Pakistan yesterday, according to the Alpine Club of Pakistan, a team of ten climbers has gone missing and among them is reportedly one Chinese national. So my question is, can the ministry confirm whether a Chinese citizen is indeed among those ten missing climbers? Does the ministry have any further information about the situation and is China participating in the rescue operations?

Mao Ning: We are acting swiftly to verify and gather information. We will assist our fellow nationals if needed and stand ready to provide support to Pakistan in light of its need.

China Daily: Recent reports show that the U.S. is planning military operations against Cuba, including a blockade, air assault and ground invasion. What’s China’s comment?

Mao Ning: We noted relevant reports. China has stated clear its position on relevant issues on multiple occasions. The U.S. needs to immediately stop threatening the use of force against Cuba, and stop any form of unilateral sanctions and blockade against Cuba. China will continue firmly supporting Cuba in defending its national sovereignty and opposing external interference. We will work with all side to safeguard international fairness and justice.

AFP: The Middle Eastern country of Kuwait said yesterday that an Iranian strike hit a Chinese company building in Kuwait, killing one person. Do you have any more information on that incident and is this person a Chinese citizen? (Similar question from Bloomberg)

Mao Ning: According to verified information, no Chinese citizen was affected by the attack. Right after the incident, Chinese embassy in Kuwait advised the Chinese citizens and institutions in Kuwait to strengthen risk-awareness and take extra safety cautions. The Chinese embassy there also asked relevant authorities in Kuwait to take effective measures to keep Chinese nationals and institutions there safe.

China believes that any attack on innocent civilians and non-military targets is unacceptable. We call on relevant parties to exercise restraint and continue properly resolving differences through dialogue and consultation so as to restore peace and stability in the Gulf region at an early date.

Reuters: The Wall Street Journal reported that Tesla is considering a separation of its China business to pave the way for a potential merger with SpaceX. Does the foreign ministry have any comment on this report?

Mao Ning: I’m not aware of what you said. China opposes any attempt to overstretch the concept of national security and take discriminatory measures against China.

Bloomberg: There’s a report that Sinochem sold its stake in a European company, Pirelli, and the stake was bought by Czech billionaire Michal Strnad. The question is whether or not this is a standard business deal or is China seeing a lot of pressure in Europe who are taking actions against Chinese SOEs?

Mao Ning: For the specifics I would refer you to the competent Chinese authorities. We always support Chinese businesses in pursuing mutually-beneficial international cooperation on the basis of market principles. We hope relevant countries will provide a fair, enabling and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies.

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The regular press conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be in recess from Monday, August 3 to Friday, August 14 and resume on Monday, August 17.

During the recess, journalists may raise questions to the Spokesperson’s Office by fax, E-mail or WeChat. Notice on any special press briefing will be put on the website of the IPC.

Wish all journalists a pleasant summer.