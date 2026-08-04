Top Tier Leadership Guides Readers Through a Biblical Journey of Faith-Based Leadership

Top Tier Leadership: A Thirty Day Leadership Journey by Rob Manning

Rob Manning combines Scripture, personal experience, and practical leadership principles to help readers lead with integrity, purpose, and lasting influence.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rob Manning presents Top Tier Leadership: A Thirty Day Leadership Journey, an inspiring Christian leadership guide that equips readers to develop effective leadership through biblical wisdom and practical experience. Drawing upon decades of professional leadership and personal faith, Manning demonstrates how timeless scriptural principles can shape leaders who influence others with integrity, vision, and consistency. Designed as a thirty-day journey, the book provides a thoughtful roadmap for those seeking to align their leadership with their Christian values.

Throughout Top Tier Leadership: A Thirty Day Leadership Journey, Manning blends stories from his personal and professional life with more than seventy scriptural references to illustrate the characteristics of effective leadership. From lessons learned in North Carolina tobacco barns to leadership roles in the utility industry and appearances before the United States Senate as an electromagnetic pulse expert, his experiences reinforce the importance of humility, perseverance, and faith.

The inspiration for the book comes from Manning's conviction that the Bible provides the ultimate leadership guide for every season of life. Through years of leadership successes and setbacks, he discovered that lasting influence is built upon biblical principles rather than personal ambition alone. His goal is to encourage leaders to develop strong character while navigating the challenges of business, ministry, and everyday decision-making with confidence and purpose.

Beyond practical leadership instruction, Top Tier Leadership: A Thirty Day Leadership Journey explores themes of integrity, wisdom, service, perseverance, joy, and spiritual growth. Organized around the three foundational imperatives to do the right thing, know the right thing to do, and find joy in all you do, the book encourages readers to cultivate leadership that reflects both competence and Christ-centered values. Manning demonstrates how faith and leadership work together to create lasting influence.

Top Tier Leadership: A Thirty Day Leadership Journey is written for business leaders, ministry leaders, entrepreneurs, managers, educators, and anyone seeking to strengthen leadership through biblical principles. It also serves as a valuable resource for leadership teams, church groups, and personal devotional study. Readers will discover practical encouragement for leading faithfully while making a positive impact in both professional and personal settings.

Rob Manning brings decades of leadership experience, technical expertise, and a deep commitment to Christian faith to Top Tier Leadership: A Thirty Day Leadership Journey. By combining real-world experience with biblical teaching, he offers readers a practical guide for leading with wisdom, integrity, and purpose. His work reminds readers that the strongest leaders are those who faithfully apply God's principles in every area of life.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/02LvtI8U

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