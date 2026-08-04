Influential Women Spotlights Kimberly Norman-Rosedam: Chief Building Official And ADA Coordinator

GUILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Public Safety, Accessibility, and Professional Leadership Through Excellence in Building Code EnforcementKimberly Norman-Rosedam has built a distinguished career centered on protecting communities, strengthening the construction industry, and opening doors for future generations of professionals. As the Chief Building Official and ADA Coordinator for the Town of Guilford, Connecticut, she oversees the municipality’s building department, leading plan review, permitting, inspections, and code enforcement while ensuring compliance with the Connecticut State Building Code. Since taking on the role in 2019, she has become recognized for enhancing departmental performance, improving customer service, and promoting safe, accessible, and high-quality construction throughout the community.Kimberly’s career reflects an uncommon combination of practical construction expertise and executive leadership. As a third-generation construction professional, she grew up surrounded by the building trades and developed a deep appreciation for craftsmanship, responsibility, and the importance of quality construction from an early age. Those early experiences became the foundation for a career that has spanned construction management, business ownership, inspections, and municipal leadership.Her father, now 94 years old and a former union mason and contractor, played the defining role in shaping her future. At a time when it was uncommon for daughters to be introduced to construction work, he never viewed the industry as off limits. Instead, he encouraged Kimberly to learn every aspect of the trade, teaching her construction fundamentals while emphasizing hard work, accountability, and pride in producing quality work. Just as importantly, he treated her as an equal, instilling the confidence that she belonged in an industry where women were rarely represented.Those lessons continue to influence Kimberly’s leadership today. She credits her father’s belief in her abilities for giving her the confidence to pursue opportunities that many women at the time would never have considered. His encouragement established the mindset that has guided her entire career: success is built through knowledge, preparation, determination, and the willingness to continue learning.Before entering municipal government, Kimberly accumulated decades of experience across multiple sectors of the construction industry. Her professional background includes site supervision, construction company ownership, large-scale renovation management, and inspection work throughout Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey. This broad experience allows her to understand construction projects from every perspective, whether working with contractors, design professionals, developers, homeowners, or municipal officials.Complementing her field experience is an educational background in accounting and architectural studies, along with professional experience in financial technology. This unique combination gives Kimberly a comprehensive understanding of both the technical and business aspects of construction, enabling her to balance regulatory compliance with practical project execution. Her ability to navigate operational, financial, and technical challenges has become one of her greatest strengths as a municipal leader.Since earning her license as a building official in 2015, Kimberly has established herself as an effective administrator dedicated to improving efficiency while maintaining the highest standards of public safety. As Chief Building Official, she oversees a multidisciplinary department responsible for reviewing construction plans, issuing permits, conducting inspections, enforcing building codes, and ensuring accessibility compliance under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Her leadership emphasizes consistency, transparency, and collaboration while maintaining the integrity of the regulatory process.Kimberly views building code enforcement as far more than ensuring compliance with regulations. She believes the profession exists to protect lives, strengthen communities, and ensure that every residential and commercial structure is built safely and responsibly. By working collaboratively with contractors, architects, engineers, and property owners, she strives to create an environment where projects move forward efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality.Throughout her career, Kimberly has also become a respected advocate for greater diversity and inclusion within the building profession. As one of the first African American women to serve as a building official in Connecticut, she has helped expand representation in a field that has historically lacked diversity. Her accomplishments demonstrate that leadership within construction and code enforcement is defined by knowledge, professionalism, and integrity rather than traditional expectations or stereotypes.Although progress has been made, Kimberly recognizes that construction and building code enforcement remain predominantly male professions. She acknowledges that women still encounter situations where their expertise is questioned simply because of their gender. Rather than allowing those experiences to discourage her, she has consistently demonstrated that preparation, technical knowledge, and professionalism ultimately earn respect. Years of practical experience and a thorough understanding of construction practices and building codes have enabled her to establish credibility through competence and performance.Her experiences have strengthened her commitment to mentoring others, particularly women considering careers in construction, inspections, and municipal government. Kimberly encourages aspiring professionals to seek mentors, remain curious, and never hesitate to ask questions. She believes that learning from experienced professionals is one of the most valuable investments anyone entering the industry can make. Every challenge has likely been encountered before, and the knowledge gained from seasoned mentors can significantly accelerate professional growth.Equally important, Kimberly emphasizes the importance of collaboration throughout the profession. She believes that building officials should never feel pressured to know every answer immediately. Instead, success comes from maintaining a commitment to continuous learning, consulting trusted colleagues, and taking the time to reach the correct solution. This collaborative mindset has contributed to both her own success and the effectiveness of the teams she leads.Kimberly also encourages women entering male-dominated professions to remain authentic rather than feeling obligated to conform to traditional expectations. She believes confidence comes from expertise, strong work ethic, and personal integrity rather than attempting to imitate others. Throughout her own career, she has remained true to herself while demonstrating that authenticity and professionalism are powerful leadership qualities capable of breaking barriers and inspiring future generations.Another defining moment in Kimberly’s career came later in life when she considered pursuing certification as a building official. After being accepted into building official school at the age of 44, she questioned whether she was beginning a new career path too late. During that period of uncertainty, a close friend named Virginia, known affectionately as Ginny, encouraged her to move forward without allowing age to become an obstacle. That encouragement ultimately transformed Kimberly’s professional trajectory and reinforced her belief that meaningful opportunities can emerge at any stage of life.Today, Kimberly often shares that lesson with others considering career changes or professional advancement. She believes individuals should never allow age, circumstance, or self-doubt to prevent them from pursuing meaningful opportunities. Her own experience demonstrates that persistence and a willingness to embrace new challenges can lead to remarkable professional growth regardless of when the journey begins.Beyond her responsibilities in Guilford, Kimberly continues to contribute to the advancement of the building profession through leadership, professional organizations, mentorship, and emergency response initiatives. She remains committed to strengthening industry standards while helping communities become more resilient through effective code enforcement and public education.One of the issues she is most passionate about is addressing the growing shortage of qualified building officials throughout Connecticut. As experienced professionals retire, many municipalities face staffing shortages that require inspectors to serve multiple jurisdictions. Kimberly believes this challenge presents an important opportunity to introduce more individuals to careers in building safety and code enforcement.She advocates for greater awareness of the profession because many people simply do not realize these career opportunities exist. By speaking with students, young professionals, and individuals interested in construction, Kimberly hopes to inspire the next generation of building officials while helping municipalities prepare for future workforce needs.She is especially committed to encouraging more women to enter the profession. Kimberly believes construction, inspections, and code enforcement offer rewarding careers where women can thrive while making meaningful contributions to public safety and community development. Through mentorship, visibility, and advocacy, she hopes to help create a profession that better reflects the diversity of the communities it serves.Underlying every aspect of Kimberly’s work is a steadfast commitment to integrity, accountability, and ethical leadership. She believes that construction and code compliance demand precision, honesty, and unwavering attention to detail because every decision has the potential to affect public safety. These principles extend beyond technical responsibilities and shape every interaction with contractors, homeowners, colleagues, and community members.Kimberly also believes trust is earned through consistency and transparency. She strives to provide reliable guidance that allows people to make informed decisions while fostering confidence in the building department and the services it provides. Whether reviewing complex construction plans or assisting a resident through the permitting process, she approaches every responsibility with professionalism, fairness, and respect.As the construction industry continues to evolve through advances in technology, changing regulations, increased accessibility standards, and growing sustainability initiatives, Kimberly Norman-Rosedam remains committed to leading with vision, collaboration, and service. Through decades of experience, a passion for mentorship, and an unwavering dedication to protecting communities, she continues to shape not only the built environment of Guilford but also the future of Connecticut’s building code enforcement profession. Her career stands as an example of how determination, lifelong learning, and authentic leadership can create lasting impact while inspiring the next generation of industry professionals.Learn More about Kimberly Norman-Rosedam:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/kimberly-norman-rosedam or through her website, https://kimberlynorman-rosedam.net/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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