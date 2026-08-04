AscendTMS New Shipper Portal Takes Shipper, Broker, and Carrier Collaboration To A New Level

Shipper Portal = More Freight For Brokers and Carriers AscendTMS - Rated The Number One TMS (Google "AscendTMS Reviews")

Free AscendCustomerPortal Gives Shippers 24/7 Self-Service Access While Helping Brokers & Carriers Reduce Calls, Strengthen Relationships, And Win More Freight

Shippers love it because they can see and do everything they need to. AscendTMS users love it because it gives their teams time back.” — Tim Higham

BRANDON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InMotion Global, Inc., the developer of AscendTMS, the world’s most widely used and best-reviewed Transportation Management System (TMS) software, today announced the launch of AscendCustomerPortal, a powerful new shipper portal designed to take collaboration between shippers, freight brokers, and motor carriers to an entirely new level.

AscendCustomerPortal allows brokers and carriers using AscendTMS to give their shipper customers secure, instant access to the information, documents, communication tools, and freight workflows they need — without requiring another app, another software installation, or another complicated login process.

The AscendTMS user sends an invitation to the customer. The customer receives a secure Magic Link, clicks it, and is immediately connected. There is no app to download and no username or password to remember. AscendCustomerPortal works on any smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer through a standard web browser.

Once connected, shippers can track shipments in real time, view truck locations on live maps when enabled, review pickup and delivery appointments, search current and historical loads using their own purchase order, order, or reference numbers, and access invoices, bills of lading, proofs of delivery, customer confirmations, and other documents selected by their broker or carrier.

Shippers can also communicate directly with the broker or carrier team, ask load-specific questions, request freight quotes, upload documents, and send load information through the portal for optional AscendAI-assisted load building. Customers with multiple portal relationships can access them through one convenient experience.

Just as importantly, the AscendTMS user remains in total control. The broker or carrier decides which customers receive access, which shipments are visible, which documents can be viewed or downloaded, whether live tracking is available, when invoices appear, and how much shipment activity is shared. Internal load statuses can be translated into clean, customer-friendly updates, allowing the operator to provide transparency without exposing internal workflows or sensitive information.

AscendCustomerPortal can be configured once with organization-wide defaults and then customized for individual customers when needed. AscendTMS users can manually publish loads or automatically make them visible based on selected workflow events, financial information, or load statuses.

“Shippers want their freight information 'right now', and the carriers and brokers that are the easiest to work with will get more of that freight. The best freight technology does not put more distance between a company and its customers - it brings them closer together,” said Tim Higham, CEO of AscendTMS. “This new portal gives every broker and carrier the type of world-class shipper experience that, until now, was usually available only from the very largest logistics companies. That means fewer calls, fewer emails, faster answers, better service, deeper collaboration, and a customer relationship that becomes much more valuable - and much more sticky.”

Higham continued, “Getting connected could not be easier. The AscendTMS user just sends an invitation, the customer clicks the secure link, and they are in. There is no app, no installation, no IT project, and no extra software fee. We built this to make AscendTMS customers the easiest freight partners in the world to do business with.”

For AscendTMS users that want to go even further, the platform can also provide a shipper customer with a complete AscendTMS experience at absolutely no cost. This allows a broker or carrier to create a deeper managed-services relationship in which both teams collaboratively build, manage, monitor, document, and control freight inside the same proven TMS environment - AscendTMS.

The AscendTMS user controls the shipper’s permissions and experience, allowing the customer to participate as much - or as little - as the relationship requires. The result is a connected freight operation that can be tailored from simple shipment visibility all the way to a complete collaborative freight-management experience.

The business value to the shipper is immediate across the entire organization - and it's free.

Shippers gain the visibility, documents, answers, and control they need without waiting for a callback or searching through email chains. Operations teams reduce repetitive “Where is my truck?” calls, status requests, document requests, and invoice questions. Company executives gain a powerful way to strengthen existing customer relationships, differentiate their service, and earn more freight from the shippers they already serve.

Higham added, “Shippers love it because they can see and do everything they need to. AscendTMS users love it because it gives their teams time back. And CEOs love it because better collaboration makes customers happier, more loyal, and more likely to send additional freight. AscendCustomerPortal is not just a portal. It's a growth tool.”

AscendCustomerPortal is included completely free for all AscendTMS PRO customers and is available immediately.

To learn more about AscendCustomerPortal, watch the product video at https://www.youtube.com/@ascendtms-the-free-tms/videos, or review the complete setup guide in the AscendTMS Help Center.

To start using AscendTMS, visit TheFreeTMS.com.



About InMotion Global

InMotion Global, Inc. provides the free, award-winning, patent-pending Transportation Management System (TMS), AscendTMS, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS is used by over 73,300 companies, with paying customers in over 20 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion-dollar international corporations, and can manage any logistics or trucking operation. AscendTMS is the world’s most popular cloud-based TMS software and ranked as the number-one TMS software by Crowd Reviews, Capterra, and Software Advice (a Gartner company). Headquartered in Brandon, Florida, InMotion Global is profitable, stable, growing, and totally debt-free. Learn more at www.TheFreeTMS.com or www.InMotionGlobal.com.



SHIPPER PORTAL – It’s Here! Shippers Will LOVE You And Give You More Freight. WATCH And See Why!

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