The just energy transition is gathering pace and creating opportunity

Dear Fellow South African,

On the Mpumalanga highveld, between the towns of Bethal, Davel and Morgenzon, are powerful symbols of South Africa’s energy future. Wind turbines rise above a landscape that was once dominated by the cooling towers of coal-fired power stations.

The wind turbines form part of the first phase of the Ummbila Emoyeni wind farm that entered into commercial operation last week. The facility has been built by Seriti Green, a subsidiary of Seriti Resources, a proudly South African company.

This is a demonstration that South Africa’s clean energy investments are not only being driven from abroad, but also by domestic firms with the foresight to invest in their country’s future.

The 155 MW of clean energy generated by the 25 wind turbines will be wheeled through Eskom’s transmission network to supply Seriti’s coal mining operations. Once completed, this 900 MW hybrid energy cluster will comprise wind, solar and battery storage. Once fully operational, it will be the largest hybrid energy facility in the country.

The Ummbila Emoyeni project is an important contribution to South Africa’s evolving energy mix. The 2025 Integrated Resource Plan aims to achieve a diversified portfolio of energy sources that relies more on wind and solar, and a reduced share of coal, supported by gas, battery storage and nuclear power.

Since the late 1800s, the coalfields of Mpumalanga have helped industrialise our country. Coal miners, artisans and power station workers in Mpumalanga have produced the electricity to power our mines, factories, businesses, hospitals, schools and homes.

It is therefore significant that it is on the Mpumalanga highveld where some of the energy systems of tomorrow are being built, while drawing on the strengths and resources we already possess, including coal-fired power.

Even though coal continues to dominate South Africa’s energy mix, the growth of renewable energy is accelerating.

According to Statistics SA, in 2016 renewable energy supplied just 2% of locally generated electricity. By 2021 that number had risen to 6% and by 2024 renewables accounted for 9% of local electricity generation. The country now has close to 16 GW of installed renewable capacity, with 32 GW of projects now in the grid connection process and expected to connect by 2030.

The installation of rooftop solar by households and businesses has exceeded expectations. According to Statistics SA, there has been an 86% increase in households with solar panels over just a three-year period, totalling 675,000 households in 2025.

The investment in clean energy technologies, which was accelerated by load shedding in recent years, was enabled by far-reaching legislative and regulatory reforms.

The removal of the self-generation licensing threshold and the revival of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme unlocked large-scale private investment in electricity generation.

Attracting clean energy investment supports our climate commitments while promoting inclusive growth and job creation.

At this year’s South Africa Investment Conference more than R50 billion in green energy investment commitments were announced. We also released South Africa’s first Energy Infrastructure Investment Prospectus, a coordinated pipeline of investment-ready projects across the electricity value chain.

Secure, reliable and affordable energy is critical to growing industry, developing our economy and improving the lives of citizens.

The just energy transition is not only about protecting affected communities, workers and businesses from the impact of the shift towards renewable energy. ‘Going green’ must also make electricity cheaper for consumers.

That is why we are working to establish a competitive electricity market in which several operators will compete to provide electricity most efficiently and at the lowest cost.

Last week, Cabinet approved the publication of the Revised Electricity Pricing Policy and the draft Electricity Sector Market Transformation Position Paper for public comment. Also in the past week, I received a progress report from the task team working towards the establishment of a fully independent state-owned entity responsible for transmission and the operation of the electricity market.

The opening of the Ummbila Emoyeni facility in Mpumalanga and the clean energy revolution underway bear witness to a country that, even when confronted with an energy crisis, adapted, reformed and laid the groundwork for a new future.

It is now incumbent on government, working with business, labour and civil society, to ensure that South Africa’s energy transition delivers for all.

It must be a transition that is inclusive, that expands opportunity and that leaves communities stronger than before. Most importantly, it must deliver affordable electricity for all, now and into the future.

With best regards,