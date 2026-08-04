The Wright Side of History Brings Long Overdue Recognition to Negro League Pioneer Johnny Wright

vThe Wright Side of History: The Life and Career of Johnny Wright, Co-Pioneer in Breaking Baseball’s Color Barrier, as Told by His Daughter by Carlis Wright Robinson

Carlis Wright Robinson honors her father’s baseball legacy with a biography shining new light on an overlooked pioneer who helped break baseball’s color barrier

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carlis Wright Robinson introduces The Wright Side of History: The Life and Career of Johnny Wright, Co-Pioneer in Breaking Baseball's Color Barrier, as Told by His Daughter, a powerful biography that chronicles the life and legacy of Negro League standout John Richard “Johnny” Wright. Through personal memories, historical research, and heartfelt storytelling, Robinson shares the extraordinary journey of a gifted athlete whose contributions to baseball history deserve greater recognition.

At the heart of The Wright Side of History is the story of Johnny “Needle Nose” Wright, a talented pitcher who rose to prominence in Negro League baseball before becoming one of the earliest Black players to sign with a Major League organization during baseball’s integration. While history has rightly celebrated Jackie Robinson’s groundbreaking achievements, this biography highlights Johnny Wright’s own role in that pivotal chapter, providing readers with a broader understanding of the challenges and sacrifices faced by pioneering athletes who helped reshape professional baseball.

Robinson was inspired to write the book to preserve her father’s legacy and ensure that his story would not be forgotten. As his daughter, she offers a deeply personal perspective that combines family memories with historical context, creating an intimate portrait of the man behind the headlines. Her goal is not to diminish the accomplishments of others, but to honor Johnny Wright’s place in history and recognize his contributions to the advancement of the game.

Beyond recounting an extraordinary baseball career, the book explores themes of perseverance, dignity, family, resilience, and historical remembrance. It examines the realities of segregation, the determination required to overcome barriers, and the importance of preserving stories that might otherwise fade from public memory. Through its thoughtful narrative, the biography encourages readers to appreciate the many individuals whose courage contributed to lasting social and cultural change.

The Wright Side of History will appeal to baseball enthusiasts, sports historians, students of American history, and readers who enjoy inspirational biographies. Fans of Negro League history and the story of baseball’s integration will find a compelling and well-researched account that enriches the historical record while celebrating an individual whose achievements deserve renewed appreciation.

Carlis Wright Robinson is an author dedicated to preserving her family’s history and sharing the inspiring legacy of her father, Johnny Wright. Through The Wright Side of History: The Life and Career of Johnny Wright, Co-Pioneer in Breaking Baseball's Color Barrier, as Told by His Daughter, she offers readers a heartfelt tribute that celebrates determination, excellence, and the enduring impact of a pioneering athlete whose story deserves to be remembered.

You can contact the author through Instagram at @faithsustainsme.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0dZHaAzt

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.