Project No Cap Announces New Advisory Board and Board Leadership

Yuval Levin Joins Advisory Board; John Hesse Elected to Board of Directors

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project No Cap , a grassroots organization dedicated to restoring meaningful representation in the U.S. House of Representatives by repealing the Permanent Apportionment Act of 1929, today announced the expansion of its leadership with the addition of nationally respected policy expert Yuval Levin to its Advisory Board and government affairs executive John Hesse to its Board of Directors.The appointments reflect the organization’s continued growth and its commitment to advancing serious, bipartisan conversations about strengthening America’s representative democracy.“Project No Cap was founded on a simple idea: our republic works best when elected officials remain closely connected to the people they represent,” said Walter Clapp, Founder and Vice President. “We’re honored to welcome two accomplished leaders whose experience and commitment to effective institutions will help guide our work as we continue building support for a more representative Congress.”Yuval Levin serves as Director of Social, Cultural, and Constitutional Studies at the American Enterprise Institute, where he is the Beth and Ravenel Curry Chair in Public Policy. A leading scholar of American political institutions, Levin is the author of several influential books, including American Covenant, A Time to Build, and The Great Debate. His work has focused extensively on strengthening democratic institutions and restoring public trust in government.Levin believes people should pay attention to this issue because, “Expanding the House offers a plausible, straightforward, constitutionally sound path toward a House that is both more functional and more representative. And it makes further reforms of Congress much more easily imaginable.”John Hesse joins Project No Cap’s Board of Directors after decades of experience in public policy and government relations. As Principal at The Vogel Group, he advises clients on federal policy and legislative strategy, bringing extensive knowledge of Congress and the policymaking process.Hesse stated: “I'm proud to join the Project No Cap’s board because restoring a House that scales with the country isn't a partisan reform, it's a return to the founding promise that representation must keep pace with the population to ensure accountability and the proper functioning of the government.”“John's experience navigating Congress and building bipartisan relationships will be invaluable as Project No Cap continues to grow,” said Jeff Mayhugh, President. “His strategic insight and understanding of the legislative process will help us expand our outreach and advance practical reforms.”Since the House of Representatives was permanently capped at 435 members in 1929, the U.S. population has nearly tripled. Today, each member of Congress represents, on average, nearly 800,000 constituents – more than three times as many people as representatives served when the cap was enacted. Project No Cap advocates repealing the Permanent Apportionment Act of 1929 so the House can once again grow alongside the nation’s population, improving constituent access and strengthening representative government.The additions of Levin and Hesse come as Project No Cap continues to expand its coalition of scholars, civic leaders, and policymakers committed to modernizing one of America’s foundational democratic institutions.About Project No CapProject No Cap is a grassroots organization dedicated to strengthening representative democracy by uncapping the U.S. House of Representatives and restoring it to the Founding Father’s original vision. Through research, public education, and nonpartisan engagement, Project No Cap advocates repealing the Permanent Apportionment Act of 1929 and ensuring that the House grows with the nation it represents.Media Contact:Rory Riley ToppingDirector of Outreach, Project No Capoutreach@projectnocap.com(202)406-0777

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