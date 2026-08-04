Gong cha Unveils New 20th Anniversary Tumblers on August 4

Gong cha Unveils New 20th Anniversary Tumblers

Purple and green tumblers with exclusive anniversary boba charm arriving across U.S. locations

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gong cha , the world’s leading bubble tea brand with nearly 2,200 locations in 32 international markets, is launching new 20th Anniversary Tumblers and asking fans if they are Team Taro or Team Matcha. Inspired by these fan-favorite drinks, the purple and green tumblers come with an exclusive 20th anniversary boba charm. They’re the perfect way to enjoy bubble tea on the go (at home or anywhere)! Available starting August 4 at participating locations and while supplies last.Gong cha Rewards members can score an exclusive deal on the 20th Anniversary Tumblers. From August 4 through 10, members can save $5 on a tumbler purchase. Currently priced at $24.99. Signing up for the loyalty program is available on the Gong cha app.“We’re excited to share these new tumblers with our guests and offer them a fun way to enjoy their favorite drinks,” said Jenn Leitner, Vice President, Brand & Marketing, The Americas for Gong cha. “The reusable, stainless steel tumblers are sized just right for our bubble tea offerings or any beverage they’re sipping, while keeping them hot or cold.”The 30 oz tumblers feature purple or green with white for an ombre design. Each has a matching, wide pop-up straw that is perfectly boba-friendly, along with a handle for easy transportation. The limited-edition 20th anniversary boba charm is a cute accessory for the tumblers or anywhere fans want to show off the adornment. Charms are also available while supplies last.Guests can fill their tumblers with more than just matcha or taro drinks. Customers can use them to sip on the new Bobaccinos, milks teas, fruit teas, or other signature Gong cha beverages. The straws are wide enough for toppings, so guests can customize drinks to their taste.For more information about Gong cha, including menu and locations, visit https://www.gong-cha.com/usa/us-en or follow them on social @gongchatea . Gong cha recently launched its new unified Gong cha mobile app for iOS and Android. The app allows users to skip the line by ordering ahead, customize their beverages, and earn loyalty points.About Gong chaFounded in Taiwan in 2006, Gong cha is the world’s premier bubble tea brand. Its commitment to quality starts with its name: “Gong cha” means to offer the best tea to the emperor from all of one’s possessions. From the most seasoned bubble tea connoisseur to a first-timer, Gong cha offers its customers the ability to customize their beverage to their exact specifications and never sacrifices flavor or technique. With its premium product, simple and scalable operational model, and strong corporate support, Gong cha is one of the fastest-growing bubble tea brands in the U.S and internationally, with nearly 2,200 locations in 32 international markets. For more information, please visit https://www.gong-cha.com/usa/us-en

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.