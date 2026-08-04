Influential Women Profiles: Katrina Sanchez-Perez, Skilled Trades Recruiter At Trade Management – DFW

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connecting Skilled Trade Professionals with Career Opportunities While Supporting Stronger Commercial Construction WorkforcesKatrina Sanchez-Perez has established herself as a trusted Skilled Trades Talent Strategist by combining industry expertise, relationship-driven recruiting, and a commitment to understanding the people behind every placement. With more than a decade of experience in full-cycle recruiting, she specializes in commercial construction staffing, helping contractors secure highly qualified licensed plumbers, HVAC technicians, pipefitters, electricians, and other skilled trade professionals who contribute to the success of large-scale construction projects.Based in the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex, Katrina currently serves as a Skilled Trades Recruiter at Trade Management, where she partners closely with contractors, hiring managers, and field operations teams to develop workforce solutions that are both reliable and sustainable. Her recruiting philosophy extends well beyond filling open positions. Instead, she focuses on creating lasting partnerships that improve placement quality, employee retention, and long-term workforce stability.Throughout her career, Katrina has earned a reputation for taking a strategic, people-centered approach to recruiting. By combining data-driven decision-making with strong relationship-building skills, she consistently helps organizations identify professionals whose technical abilities, experience, and career goals align with project requirements and company culture. Her work has supported the successful staffing of commercial construction projects while helping skilled professionals find opportunities that provide long-term career growth.What distinguishes Katrina within the recruiting industry is her commitment to understanding the work itself. Rather than relying solely on job descriptions, she invests time learning about the trades, visiting job sites, and understanding the daily responsibilities, tools, materials, and environments in which skilled trades professionals operate. She believes that effective recruiting requires firsthand knowledge of the industries being served, allowing recruiters to communicate more effectively with both contractors and candidates while making stronger, more informed hiring decisions.This approach has enabled Katrina to build credibility within the construction industry, where technical knowledge and trust are essential. By understanding the realities of the field, she is able to identify candidates who are not only technically qualified but also well-suited to the culture and expectations of each project.At the heart of Katrina’s work is a genuine passion for helping others succeed. She views every placement as far more than simply filling an open position. Each opportunity represents someone’s livelihood, career aspirations, financial stability, and future. Whether helping a skilled trades professional find greater security for their family, pursue professional advancement, or begin a new chapter in their career, Katrina approaches every placement with a strong sense of purpose and responsibility.That people-first philosophy has been one of the defining factors behind her professional success. By remaining focused on creating meaningful opportunities rather than simply achieving recruiting metrics, she has built lasting relationships with candidates, contractors, and hiring teams alike. Her consistent commitment to serving others continues to guide every aspect of her work.One of the most influential lessons Katrina has carried throughout her career is the importance of solving problems rather than chasing placements. This mindset has fundamentally shaped her recruiting strategy. She believes that when recruiters take the time to fully understand a client’s needs, successful placements naturally follow. Likewise, building trust with candidates and employers creates long-term business relationships that extend far beyond individual hires.While technical skills may help candidates secure employment, Katrina believes lasting professional reputations are built through relationships. She recognizes that anyone can submit resumes or match keywords to job descriptions, but the recruiters who truly listen, understand expectations, and align the right individuals with the right opportunities consistently deliver greater value. For her, understanding people remains just as important as understanding positions.As a successful professional working within the traditionally male-dominated skilled trades and commercial construction industry, Katrina also encourages young women entering the profession to invest time in learning the work behind the roles they recruit for. She believes aspiring recruiters should become familiar with the various skilled trades, understand the differences between positions, and gain knowledge of the tools, materials, and working environments these professionals encounter every day.According to Katrina, preparation and industry knowledge create confidence. Recruiters who understand the language of the trades earn respect from both contractors and candidates while positioning themselves as trusted advisors rather than simply staffing professionals. She believes this deeper understanding is what separates exceptional recruiters from the rest of the field.Looking at today’s labor market, Katrina identifies one of the industry’s greatest challenges as the disconnect that often exists between recruiters, candidates, and field operations. While many organizations point to labor shortages as the primary issue, she believes many staffing challenges stem from a lack of understanding regarding jobsite expectations, work environments, and operational realities. When those factors are overlooked, placements often result in unnecessary turnover, frustration, and missed opportunities for both employers and employees.However, Katrina also views this challenge as one of the industry’s greatest opportunities. Recruiters who invest time in understanding construction operations, learning the trades, and developing authentic relationships have the ability to strengthen workforce pipelines, improve retention, and build high-performing teams that contribute to successful projects. She believes that knowledge earns respect, relationships drive results, and those principles ultimately distinguish recruiters who create lasting impact from those who simply fill vacancies.Outside of her professional accomplishments, Katrina’s values are rooted firmly in family. She considers family to be the foundation of her life and her greatest source of motivation. Supporting those she loves is a responsibility she embraces with purpose, and that same sense of commitment carries into every aspect of her professional life. She takes seriously the role she plays in helping others improve their lives through meaningful employment opportunities and approaches every interaction with integrity, accountability, and compassion.By combining technical industry knowledge, strategic recruiting expertise, and an unwavering commitment to people, Katrina Sanchez-Perez continues to elevate the standards of skilled trades recruiting. Through every placement, partnership, and professional relationship, she demonstrates that successful workforce development is built not only on matching candidates with jobs, but on understanding the people, the work, and the lasting impact those connections create.Learn More about Katrina Sanchez-Perez:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/katrina-perez Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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