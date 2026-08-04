Lyzr Partners with Awestruck to Accelerate Enterprise AI from Strategy to Production

Strategic partnership combines enterprise AI infrastructure with AI transformation expertise to support organizations moving from AI strategy to production.

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyzr , the enterprise AI agent platform for building, deploying, and governing AI agents, today announced a strategic partnership with Awestruck , a four-time Inc. 5000 advertising agency, to help enterprises accelerate AI adoption through a combination of AI transformation services and production-ready AI infrastructure.The partnership brings together Lyzr's enterprise AI platform with Awestruck AI, the agency's recently launched AI transformation division. The collaboration is designed to help organizations identify high-impact AI opportunities, establish internal AI capabilities, and deploy AI agents that integrate with existing business processes. As enterprises move beyond experimentation, many organizations are looking for structured approaches to implementing AI across business functions while maintaining governance, security, and operational oversight.Under the partnership, Awestruck will lead AI discovery and transformation engagements by working with customer teams to evaluate existing workflows, identify opportunities for AI adoption, and develop implementation roadmaps. Lyzr will provide the enterprise platform for building, deploying, monitoring, and governing AI agents throughout their lifecycle.Supporting Enterprise AI Adoption with Strategy and InfrastructureThe partnership addresses the growing need for organizations to combine AI strategy with production-ready technology. Awestruck's Catalyst program is designed to embed AI specialists within customer organizations to assess operations, establish internal AI task forces, and identify practical AI use cases aligned with business objectives. AI agents and workflow automations developed through these engagements will be built and deployed on Lyzr's platform, enabling organizations to manage AI deployments with governance, observability, security, and lifecycle management capabilities.About LyzrLyzr AI is a full-stack enterprise AI platform that enables organizations to build, deploy, and govern AI agents for mission-critical operations. Designed for secure, production-grade deployments, the platform combines modular AI infrastructure with enterprise governance, observability, and deployment capabilities, allowing organizations to run AI entirely within customer-controlled environments. Headquartered in New York with an engineering hub in Bengaluru, India, Lyzr AI now has a presence across the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Dubai, serving enterprises across banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, and the public sector.About AwestruckAwestruck is a full-service advertising agency headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Through its Awestruck AI division, the company helps organizations identify AI opportunities, build internal AI capabilities, and implement AI initiatives that support long-term business transformation.

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