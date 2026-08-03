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This is Texas Water Campaign

Posted August 3, 2026

The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) has launched the This is Texas Water campaign, a statewide initiative designed to help Texans better understand their water resources. The campaign encourages residents to explore where their water comes from, how water demands are changing across the state, and the long-term planning efforts underway to help ensure a reliable water supply for future generations.

Visit the This is Texas Water website to learn more about your water resources!

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This is Texas Water Campaign

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