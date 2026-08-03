North Plains GCD Receives State Grant to Advance Groundwater Research

The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) recently awarded more than $7 million in Groundwater Science, Research, and Data Collection Grants for Fiscal Years 2026 and 2027 to groundwater conservation districts across Texas. These grants support scientific studies and data collection that help districts make informed groundwater management decisions and plan for the future.

As part of this statewide investment, the North Plains Groundwater Conservation District (NPGCD) was awarded $158,051 to further improve the scientific understanding of the Ogallala and Dockum aquifers using geophysical data.

This project builds on the District’s ongoing efforts to better understand the underground geology within NPGCD’s boundaries. By analyzing geophysical well logs, researchers will more accurately define the boundaries of the Ogallala, Upper Dockum, and Lower Dockum aquifers.

Improving this information will allow the District to develop more accurate groundwater production estimates for each aquifer and better understand the characteristics of the Dockum Aquifer, including the thickness and distribution of water-bearing sand formations.

While much of this work takes place below the surface and behind the scenes, it plays an important role in protecting the region’s groundwater resources. Better scientific information allows the District to make sound management decisions based on the best available data while supporting long-term water planning for agriculture, municipalities, businesses, and future generations.

The project will also produce high-quality datasets that can be used during future updates to the state’s Groundwater Availability Models (GAMs), which are important tools used to evaluate groundwater resources across Texas.

At North Plains GCD, responsible groundwater management begins with understanding the resource. This grant represents another step toward ensuring that local water management decisions are based on the most accurate and up-to-date science available.