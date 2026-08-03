Lake Palo Duro: Monitoring the Connection Between Surface Water and Groundwater

In a collaborative effort between Moore and Hansford counties, the City of Stinnett, and the Palo Duro River Authority (now known as the Palo Duro Water District), construction of Lake Palo Duro was completed in 1991. The reservoir was originally developed to provide a reliable municipal water supply while also serving as a recreational destination for the region.

Today, Lake Palo Duro faces ongoing challenges due to persistently low water levels. Extended regional drought conditions, combined with improved agricultural irrigation practices that have reduced surface runoff entering the lake, have made it difficult for the reservoir to maintain significant water volume.

To better understand the relationship between the lake and the underlying Ogallala Aquifer, the North Plains Groundwater Conservation District has partnered with the Palo Duro Water District on a new monitoring project. Four telemetry units have been installed around the lake to collect groundwater data and measure how recharge from the lake may influence the aquifer over time.

While current dry conditions limit the amount of recharge occurring, the monitoring equipment is already in place and will provide valuable data when the region receives much-needed rainfall. The information gathered will help both organizations better understand the connection between surface water and groundwater and support informed water management decisions for the future.