Bringing Water Education to Our Schools

Do you know where your water comes from? Many students—and even adults—don’t realize that nearly every drop of water used in our communities comes from beneath our feet. That’s why the North Plains Groundwater Conservation District wants to bring water education directly into local classrooms.

Our goal is simple: help students understand where their water comes from, why it is important, and how they can help protect it for future generations.

Through fun, hands-on activities and interactive presentations, students learn about groundwater, the Ogallala Aquifer, the water cycle, conservation, and the important role water plays in our everyday lives. Whether it’s brushing their teeth, growing food, raising livestock, or supporting local businesses, water connects us all.

By visiting schools, we hope to inspire curiosity and encourage students to become good stewards of one of our region’s most valuable natural resources. Small actions—like turning off the faucet while brushing teeth or reporting water leaks—can make a big difference when everyone does their part.

If your school, classroom, or youth organization would like to schedule a water education presentation, we’d love to visit! Our programs are designed to be educational, engaging, and age-appropriate for students of all grade levels.

Teaching today’s students about groundwater helps ensure tomorrow’s leaders understand the importance of protecting the water resources that keep our communities, farms, ranches, and businesses thriving.