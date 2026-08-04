Ukrainian Documentary Izium. Diary of Occupation Makes a Powerful Impact During the 79th Cannes Film Festival

Smart Movie Presentation of an international film company Izium: Diary of Occupation

CANNES, FRANCE, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Izium. Diary of Occupation, a Ukrainian short documentary produced by SMART MOVIE , was presented at a special screening during the 79th Cannes Film Festival, leaving a profound impression on an international audience.The screening took place at the iconic Villa Domergue, the historic residence owned by the City of Cannes, which traditionally hosts prestigious cultural events throughout the festival.The event became one of the most significant Ukrainian cultural highlights of this year’s festival, welcoming more than 500 guests, including representatives of the international film industry, members of the French professional film community, officials from the City of Cannes, members of the Ukrainian diaspora, and numerous accredited festival guests.Izium. Diary of Occupation is part of Museum Universe, an ambitious documentary initiative created by SMART MOVIE production studio . The long-term project explores Ukraine’s museums, artistic heritage, cultural institutions, museum professionals, historians, and cultural figures who continue to safeguard the nation’s identity and historical memory despite the ongoing full-scale war. Today, Museum Universe has become an important instrument of Ukraine’s cultural diplomacy, sharing the country’s authentic story with international audiences through the universal language of cinema.The film is directed by Dmytro Chornyi, who has developed his own distinctive cinematic approach known as the “film-excursion.” Rather than observing events from a distance, audiences experience them through a first-person perspective, creating an exceptional sense of presence and emotional immersion. This innovative storytelling technique moves beyond the conventions of traditional documentary filmmaking, transforming each screening into a deeply personal experience.Izium. Diary of Occupation is the second chapter of a documentary trilogy dedicated to the city of Izium, alongside Izium Liberated and Izium. Destroyed Churches. The filmmakers describe the trilogy as a “time capsule” created to preserve the memory of one of the darkest chapters of Russia’s war against Ukraine and to ensure that authentic testimonies survive for future generations. Through cinema, the trilogy tells the story of Ukraine—its people, its culture, and the resilience that continues to define the nation.For SMART MOVIE production studio, presenting the film during the Cannes Film Festival marks an important milestone in the project’s international journey. The strong response from industry professionals reflects the growing global interest in Ukrainian documentary cinema and creates new opportunities for the company’s future productions to be considered for official selections at major international film festivals, including Cannes.SMART MOVIE remains committed to producing films that explore Ukraine’s history, culture, and contemporary realities, using cinema as a powerful medium for preserving memory, fostering international cultural dialogue, and offering audiences around the world an authentic understanding of the events shaping the country today.

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