Konstantin Katsev of Veyra Capital Says the Next Phase of AI Will Be Operational, Not Conversational

Konstantin Katsev, Venture Partner at Veyra Capital

Veyra Capital argues that the next generation of AI companies will be defined by measurable workflow execution, not conversational interfaces.

Conversation made artificial intelligence accessible, but operations will determine where it creates durable value.” — Konstantin Katsev, Venture Partner at Veyra Capital

MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veyra Capital has published a new investment perspective from Venture Partner Konstantin Katsev examining the transition from conversational artificial intelligence to systems capable of performing defined operational work.In the article, titled “ The Next Phase of AI Will Be Operational, Not Conversational ,” Katsev argues that the next stage of AI adoption will be determined by the technology’s ability to operate within real business workflows, perform bounded actions and produce measurable outcomes.“Conversation made artificial intelligence accessible, but operations will determine where it creates durable value,” said Konstantin Katsev, Venture Partner at Veyra Capital. “The most important systems will not only recommend a course of action. They will help complete defined work while preserving human accountability for exceptions and consequential decisions.”The perspective follows a widening gap between AI experimentation and enterprise-scale implementation. McKinsey’s 2025 global survey found that 62% of respondents said their organisations were at least experimenting with AI agents, while 23% reported scaling an agentic system within at least one business function.Katsev identifies five characteristics that distinguish operational AI from a general-purpose conversational assistant:Integration into a specific and recurring workflow.Results connected to measurable business outcomes.The ability to manage exceptions and human handoffs.Auditable actions and defined accountability.Improvement through proprietary operational context and feedback.The perspective draws on categories represented across Veyra Capital’s portfolio, including AI procurement, go-to-market technology, logistics, property operations and technology-enabled physical services.Portfolio company Zinit is developing AI agents trained for procurement workflows such as supplier discovery, eRFx preparation, bid evaluation, negotiation and contract drafting. Explee applies AI to company research, prospect discovery and go-to-market workflows. Veyra’s wider portfolio also includes technology-enabled operational businesses such as logistics platform Fura, UK property and lettings platform Dwelly and London mobile repair platform Tyred.“The durable advantage is unlikely to be access to a model that other companies can also use,” Katsev added. “It will come from understanding a workflow, integrating into it and building the trust required to execute reliably.”The full perspective is available at:Konstantin Katsev is available for interviews and expert commentary on operational AI, agentic business models, technology-enabled services and the investment implications of AI moving from interfaces into workflows.About Konstantin KatsevKonstantin Katsev is a Venture Partner at Veyra Capital. He is an entrepreneur, investor and founder with experience across technology, software, digital ventures and consumer businesses.About Veyra CapitalVeyra Capital is a founder-led private investment office backing resilient businesses, ambitious entrepreneurs and durable value creation across technology, consumer markets, education, real estate and selected impact initiatives. Veyra combines strategic capital with practical experience across positioning, product strategy, go-to-market, hiring, partnerships and institutional readiness.Website: https://veyra.capital/ Media contactName: Vasily PolynovTitle: Head of CommunicationsEmail: vas@veyra.capital

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