Bottle Rocket Records Teams With Country Soul Artist Extraordinaire Brei Carter

Out Now! Brei Carter's New Single Country Soul At Its Finest Nashville's Brei Carter Releases New Single On Bottle Rocket Records

Just Out! Brei's New Single "Weed Wacker"

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just out! The gorgeous aspiring country soul artist Brei Carter ’s newest release “Weed Wacker” enters the retail market while also dropping on radio shows around the world. Teaming with Bottle Rocket Records the Nashville based Brei Carter shares, “This is exciting! The very idea that millions of listeners around the globe are able to hear “Weed Wacker” is simply stated thrilling.While history is important it’s today’s new creations, new releases, that will reach the hearts of listeners everywhere. No matter how experienced an artist may be, no matter the number of breaks they have received, every artist will tell you that a new release going out the door is indeed thrilling.” “Weed Wacker” recorded at Wurth Wylde Studio in Nashville with Uncle Ryano and Brayn Austin Cuevas as co-producers with mastering by Ignition Productions. Along with her new audio release Brei has also released her new music video titled “Prove Me Right” directed by Elektrohorse A top shelf professional music video with modern day looks with a theme that hits home. “Prove Me Right” is currently debuting on YouTube. Brei Carter is no stranger to the industry not only in the recording studio but also on television, in movies and on stage. To learn even more: https://www.facebook.com/breicartermusic/

Brei Carter's Newest Single "Weed Wacker"

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