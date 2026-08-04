18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron equipped military units across Kadena with training weapons and protective equipment as part of readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1\, Aug. 3-7\, 2026.

The weapons issue supports the wing's ability to generate combat power and defend personnel, aircraft and critical infrastructure during a simulated contingency. By rehearsing wartime procedures in a controlled environment, Airmen strengthen the skills needed to operate in contested conditions alongside Japanese allies and regional partners.

"As the exercise began, we first issued simulated Joint First Aid Kits containing the medical supplies members would need during an emergency," said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ivan Mamesah, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment noncommissioned officer-in-charge. "Now we're issuing M4 carbines to personnel based on operational requirements, beginning with the Maintenance Group, so they can train to defend our aircraft and mission-essential resources."

Preparing for the weapons issue began long before the exercise. Individual protective equipment personnel inspected equipment, organized issue schedules and verified every participant met training and accountability requirements before receiving a weapon.

"We started preparing months in advance," said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kira McNeal, 18th LRS individual protective equipment apprentice. "We inspected the weapons, prepared the carrying cases and confirmed everyone had the required equipment before issue. In total, we're issuing approximately 200 M4 carbines, rifle slings and blank-firing adapters."

Every weapon issued during BB26-1 was modified exclusively for training. Firing pins were removed and blank-firing adapters installed to ensure the weapons remained incapable of firing while allowing Airmen to practice realistic defensive procedures.

Throughout the exercise, installation alarms will signal simulated attacks, prompting personnel to don protective equipment, retrieve their assigned weapons and execute installation, unit and facility defense procedures. The training tests the wing's ability to protect the force, sustain operations and maintain combat readiness in a rapidly changing environment.

"Our objective is to make sure every member is confident handling, issuing and employing these weapons while maintaining strict accountability from start to finish," said Tech. Sgt. Mamesah. "Safety is always our top priority. Success means every weapon is accounted for and every Airman is ready to perform their role if called upon."

Readiness exercises like BB26-1 provide the 18th Wing an opportunity to validate combat support capabilities, strengthen force protection procedures and ensure Kadena remains prepared to project airpower and respond to real-world contingencies as the Keystone of the Pacific.