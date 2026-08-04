PositiveSingles Announces Plans to Establish a Global STD/STI Innovation Fund

New initiative aims to support researchers and innovators advancing STD/STI prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and patient care.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PositiveSingles® , one of the world's largest online communities dedicated to people living with sexually transmitted diseases and infections (STDs/STIs), today announced plans to establish the PositiveSingles Sexual Health Innovation Fund, a proposed long-term initiative designed to support researchers, clinicians, universities, startups, and healthcare innovators working to advance sexual health.For more than two decades, PositiveSingles has focused on supporting individuals affected by STDs through community, education, and stigma reduction. Building on that mission, the company is now exploring new ways to contribute to scientific innovation by providing future financial support and fostering collaboration with the global research community.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 1 million curable sexually transmitted infections are acquired every day worldwide, while an estimated 374 million new infections of chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and trichomoniasis occur each year. WHO also estimates that approximately 846 million people aged 15 to 49 are living with genital herpes globally. These figures highlight the continued need for innovation in sexual healthcare."Supporting patients has always been at the heart of PositiveSingles," said a spokesperson for the company. "As we look toward the future, we also want to support the people developing the next generation of solutions. Our vision is to help create stronger connections between researchers, innovators, healthcare professionals, and the communities they ultimately serve."If established, the proposed fund is expected to explore opportunities to support projects related to STD/STI diagnostics, therapeutics, vaccines, digital health, artificial intelligence, patient education, public health, and other innovations that improve sexual healthcare.PositiveSingles emphasized that the initiative is currently in the planning stage, and additional details regarding the proposed fund, eligibility, funding mechanisms, and collaboration opportunities will be announced in the future.Researchers, physicians, universities, biotechnology companies, startups, nonprofit organizations, and other healthcare innovators interested in learning more about the initiative are encouraged to visit the official information page.Learn more about the proposed PositiveSingles Sexual Health Innovation Fund and future collaboration opportunities: [Innovation Fund webpage]

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