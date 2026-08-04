Kanerika Named as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Microsoft Azure Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026

Kanerika Named a Major Contender in Everest Group's Microsoft Azure Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026

Kanerika's recognition reflects their Azure implementation depth, delivery capability, and measurable market impact across enterprise data and AI programs.

TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kanerika, an AI-first global IT consulting firm, has been named a Major Contender in Everest Group's Microsoft Azure Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 The recognition positions Kanerika as a preferred Microsoft Azure services partner for enterprises looking to modernize data, analytics, and AI on Microsoft's platform.Recognition Built on Delivery, Not Just PresenceEverest Group's PEAK Matrix evaluates providers based on the real-world impact of their work and their capability to deliver it at scale. Placement as a Major Contender signals that Kanerika's Azure work is producing measurable, repeatable outcomes for enterprise clients, not isolated wins. The PEAK Matrix ranks providers in three tiers—Aspirants, Major Contenders, and Leaders—based on their market impact and their vision and capability to deliver.“Being named a Major Contender reflects the outcomes our clients are seeing on Azure, not just our capability on paper," said Bhupendra Chopra, Co-Founder & CRO of Kanerika. "As enterprises move from Azure adoption to Azure-native AI, they need a partner who can show delivery evidence, not slideware. That's what this recognition, and our Microsoft specializations, are meant to signal."A Microsoft-Validated Track RecordThe recognition sits alongside Kanerika's standing within the Microsoft Partner ecosystem, including:- Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data & AI, Analytics Specialization- Advanced Specialization in Data Warehouse Migration to Microsoft Azure- Advanced Specialization in Azure Data & Analytics- Microsoft Fabric Featured PartnerWhat It Means for Enterprises Building on AzureEnterprises moving to Azure, or seeking more value out of what they've already built there, are looking for the same things: fewer surprises during migration, faster time to value, and a partner who understands both the platform and their industry. That's the gap this recognition speaks to.Kanerika brings enterprises:- A track record across the full Azure data and AI stack: migration, data engineering, governance, analytics, and AI application development- Delivery models built around Microsoft Fabric, Power BI, Azure Data Factory, and Microsoft Purview- Experience moving legacy systems onto Fabric with measurable time and cost reductionAbout KanerikaKanerika is a Data and AI services firm headquartered in Austin, Texas, with over a decade of experience delivering data modernization, cloud migration, and AI transformation programs for enterprise clients globally. Kanerika holds Microsoft Solutions Partner status for Data & AI, is a Databricks Consulting Partner, and is a Snowflake Select Tier Partner. The firm maintains ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and ISO 9001 certifications, SOC 2 Type II compliance, and CMMI Level 3 appraisal.For more information, visit kanerika.com.About Everest GroupEverest Group is a leading global research firm that helps business leaders make confident decisions. The firm’s PEAK Matrixassessments evaluate and rank technology and service providers on their overall capability and market impact across specific market segments. For more information, visit everestgrp.com.

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