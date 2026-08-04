Digital Clarity and Xamun Take Outcome-Based AI Into Dubai and the UAE

DBMM's flagship brand takes its Xamun partnership into the Gulf, bringing Xamun Intelligence, the Software Factory and no-CAPEX Outcome-as-a-Service to the UAE

Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMM)

LONDON, NEW YORK, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Clarity, the go-to-market and applied AI advisory practice and flagship brand of DBMM Group Inc. (OTC: DBMM), today confirmed a major expansion of its partnership with Xamun Technologies, taking the enterprise AI specialist into Dubai and the wider United Arab Emirates.

It builds on the partnership announced in late 2025, under which Digital Clarity was appointed to shape Xamun's narrative, positioning and go-to-market motion across the UK, Europe and North America. Dubai is the next territory, and the one both firms believe will move fastest.

Dubai does not need persuading about AI. The Dubai Economic Agenda D33 aims to double the emirate's economy by 2033, the UAE National AI Strategy 2031 has set the pace, and the region carries one of the highest concentrations of AI investment in the world. What the mid-market needs is a way to convert that ambition into working systems quickly, without betting the balance sheet on a multi-year programme.

That is precisely what Xamun does.

What Xamun brings to the Emirates

Xamun operates from London, Manila and Dubai, with 25 years of software delivery across more than ten countries. Its platform rests on three connected products.

Xamun Intelligence (XI) is the strategy layer, reading market signals, competitive moves and operational drift continuously and flagging what needs attention before it becomes a problem. It runs nine established strategic frameworks on live company data, models the impact of an initiative before a dirham is committed, and scores every objective as on track, at risk or off track. For a Dubai board, it is a board pack that never goes stale.

The Xamun Software Factory is the build layer, and it inverts the economics that have made regional transformation programmes so painful. Specification and sign-off take weeks, because that is what decides whether the system is right. The build runs in under a day, with AI agents generating most of the codebase from an approved specification and passing automated quality gates, with human review at every acceptance point. Working software lands fortnightly, deploys to the client's own infrastructure, and the client owns the code. Under UAE data residency expectations, that ownership matters as much as the speed.

Outcome-as-a-Service is the commercial layer, and the part that tends to end the meeting quickly. There is no upfront capital expenditure. Xamun invests the build cost, embeds its own people in the client's operation, and is paid a small fee per transaction processed. If the system does not run, the client does not pay. Where transformation spend so often fails to deliver, a partner carrying that risk on its own balance sheet is a different proposition.

Underneath sits the architecture Xamun calls Two Minds. A deterministic rule engine makes the compliant, auditable parts of a system behave identically every time, paired with a governed AI layer that handles judgement within limits the business sets. In regulated Gulf workflows, where a wrong answer in KYC, escrow or trade documentation is not an option, that is what lets an operator put AI into the critical path. Behind it is a production record in document extraction, identity verification, computer vision and private models that keep client data inside client walls.

The Software Factory has produced a catalogue of vertical systems, including a full real estate suite covering land advisory, brokerage, transactions, escrow and tenancy, alongside lending, wealth management, healthcare, logistics and energy, each live today. It is already in play locally: Xamun is engaged with a major Dubai landlord to modernise tenancy operations on its existing enterprise systems.

Digital Clarity's role

Digital Clarity has spent over two decades at the intersection of go-to-market strategy, brand and applied AI, with clients including Adobe, Xerox and Bentley Systems. Its work with Xamun covers narrative and positioning, buyer definition, creative direction, C-suite outreach, market prioritisation and the investor track.

The Dubai programme extends that into territory activation: defining the UAE ideal client profile, building the outbound and partner motion, equipping the local commercial effort, and holding it to a pipeline number rather than an activity report.

It also continues a deliberate expansion for Digital Clarity itself, out from its UK base into North America through DBMM's public company structure, then across Europe, and now the Gulf, with Singapore and APAC on the same roadmap. Dubai is the clearest proof yet that the model travels.

Arup Maity, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Xamun Technologies, said: "Dubai is where our next phase of growth happens. We are opening the UAE properly this year, building a regional delivery and client base around the Software Factory and Xamun Intelligence, and taking Outcome-as-a-Service to mid-market operators who are done paying for pilots that never reach production. Working with Reggie James and the team at Digital Clarity has been instrumental in getting us here. They took a company with real engineering depth and a very broad story and helped us align our goals to what the market actually buys, market by market. That clarity is the reason we can enter the UAE with a sharp proposition rather than a general one."

Reggie James, Founder and Managing Director of Digital Clarity, and Chief Operating Officer of DBMM Group Inc., said: "Most AI partnerships are announcements. This one is a business. We have applied everything we know about how enterprise buyers actually make decisions to a company with 25 years of shipped software behind it, and the result is a proposition that stands up in a Dubai boardroom without a single word of hype. The UAE will not reward vendors selling potential. It rewards operators who can show a working system and a number that moved. That is the ground Xamun wins on, and we intend to keep expanding this relationship, market by market, for years to come."

An ongoing growth partnership

The Dubai programme is the latest stage in a partnership running since 2025, already through narrative development, product prioritisation, market entry planning across the UK and Europe, C-suite introductions and an active investor track.

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