El Paso County Sets August 18 Meeting as Constitution Avenue and Peterson Road Project Nears Construction

August 3, 2026 – The El Paso County Department of Public Works will hold a public information meeting Tuesday, Aug. 18, to present planned pedestrian and traffic safety improvements along Constitution Avenue between Piros Drive and Canada Drive, including work at Leoti Drive, Peterson Road and Canada Drive. The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Brown Transportation Complex, 3275 Akers Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80922.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide project information before construction begins. The informational meeting will include the planned improvements, construction schedule, and expected traffic impacts.

A 2025 Traffic Impact Study recommended roadway and intersection safety changes in the corridor.

Planned improvements include:

Pavement preservation and new striping.

A wider and longer center median at Peterson Road to reduce pedestrian crossing distances and to provide a refuge while crossing Peterson Road;

A second northbound and southbound left-turn lane on Peterson Road at Constitution Avenue;

Fully protected left-turn signal phases, revised signal timing and new street lighting along the approaches to and within the intersection; and

Median changes at Leoti Drive and Canada Drive that will restrict north-south through movements and selected turns. Left turns from Constitution Avenue onto Leoti Drive and Canada Drive will remain available.

$1,207,875 of the funding for construction includes $1 million in congressionally directed federal funding and $207,875 in local matching funds. Additional County safety improvement funds and Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority funds will support the overall project.

“The partnership between Congressman Crank and El Paso County helped make this important safety project possible,” said Carrie Geitner, Chair of the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners. “Before construction begins, we want residents to understand what will change and what they can expect. These improvements are designed to make the Constitution Avenue and Peterson Road corridor safer and more reliable for the people who travel through it.”

Construction is currently expected to begin in September 2026. Road and median work are expected to take approximately two months. Lighting installation is expected to take approximately one additional month.

The construction plan calls for two-way traffic to remain open on Constitution Avenue and Peterson Road, although motorists should expect lane closures and flagging. The work will also be coordinated with a separate pedestrian improvements project at Constitution Avenue and Piros Drive, currently planned for mid-October 2026.

More information is available at https://publicworks.elpasoco.com/road-bridge/construction-maintenance-projects/#1745267469200-611d5c62-1f26.