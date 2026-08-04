CleanCloud Launches New Checkout Feature Allowing Laundromats to Support Ocean Conservation

CleanCloud

New CleanCloud Pay update enables 100% of customer donations to go directly to the Blue Marine Foundation.

Our goal with CleanCloud Pay is to innovate the checkout experience. Now, we use that technology to back Blue Marine, giving local businesses a frictionless way to protect our ocean.” — John Buni, CEO of CleanCloud

LONDON, --, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CleanCloud , the leading management and booking platform for laundromats and dry cleaners, today announced a new point-of-sale feature that allows business owners to offer customers the option to support global ocean conservation directly at checkout.Through a seamless payments integration, 100% of the donations collected via CleanCloud Pay terminals will go directly to Blue Marine Foundation , a global charity dedicated to protecting and restoring the world’s ocean. The new feature addresses a growing desire among laundry business owners to engage with impactful global causes. The donation process is completely transparent, so that every penny contributed by a customer goes straight to environmental restoration.The ocean is the world's largest carbon sink, providing half the oxygen we breathe, as well as food and livelihoods for billions of people. However, marine life is currently under serious threat. With this new feature, every in-store transaction on a CleanCloud Pay terminal becomes an opportunity for everyday consumers to take small, direct action in support of ocean health.About Blue Marine FoundationBlue Marine Foundation is a UK ocean conservation charity set up in 2010 by some of the team behind the award-winning documentary film ‘The End of the Line’. Blue Marine is dedicated to addressing overfishing, one of the world’s biggest environmental problems and aims to restore the ocean to health by protecting and restoring marine environments. Its mission is to ensure the effective protection of at least 30 per cent of the ocean by 2030 and the sustainable management of the whole ocean. Blue Marine works in over 75 projects with over 260 partners, across 29 countries and five continents and helped secure commitments to protect over 5.59 million km2 of ocean.About Adyen GivingAdyen Giving is the donation solution that powers this initiative. It enables businesses to offer charitable giving directly at the point of sale, with full transparency and the assurance that 100% of customer contributions go directly to the chosen charity.About CleanCloudCleanCloud is the leading management and booking platform for laundromats, dry cleaners, alterations, and shoe cleaning services. Its all-in-one system includes POS, pickup and delivery, a website builder, payroll, marketing tools, and a branded mobile app, helping businesses automate operations and scale with ease. Learn more at cleancloud.com

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